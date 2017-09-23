Sutton Restores Order @ The Coatsworth

Developer Noel Sutton has done it again. He has taken a worn and torn Buffalo beauty and has reinvigorated it with life. Now, we’re not talking about any old Buffalo building here, we’re talking about The Coatsworth Mansion (Thomas Coatsworth House).

This is one of those historic buildings that commands attention, no matter what type of architecture that you’re into. But if you’re into Second Empire Fantasy Architecture, then this one’s for you. This is the type of architecture that boasts larger than life doors, ceilings, and just about everything else.

Sutton describes setting foot into The Coatsworth as being akin to a witnessing a grand illusion. “Everything is so big, that people feel as if they are dwarfed,” he told me. “Thomas Coatsworth built this place for his wife, Electra. He was a sea merchant, and would watch his ships on Lake Erie from the top floor.

“That should tell you how tall this building is – it’s 5-storeys, but these aren’t your average storeys… the ceilings are 14 feet high. The top of the house is above the tree line, and if you look around, you will see that these are some very tall trees.”

Sutton is not kidding when he talks about the larger than life building that was built by a larger than life man. “Word has it that President Roosevelt paid a visit to The Coatsworth. “I saw a photo once,” said Sutton. “He was standing right here [pointing]. Back then, this place looked a lot different. A lot of the interior was stripped in the 70s by a single owner.

“We have painstakingly attempted to recreate as much as possible, while updating it to accommodate the new residents. I have had a team in here constructing new moldings, preserving whatever we can, removing the paint from the wood, building custom fireplaces, while building out 10 luxury apartments. Every apartment is different, due to the configuration of the 12,000 square foot home. It’s considered ‘The Jewel of Allentown.'”

The Coatsworth was built in 1865, the same year that Lincoln was shot. For years, the home was maintained to perfection. But in recent years, no one could sustain it, according to Sutton. When he first got a hold of the building, it was pretty much stripped, right down to the paint on the subfloor, with the exeption of the shoddy blue carpets and drapes.

“That’s about all there was,” Sutton told me “The newel post was missing – somebody had sawed off the banister and took it. Restoring that was a monumental task. We also added a number of custom stained glass windows, transom windows above the doors, strategically placed wall murals by Monica Gioeli, and chandeliers.”

Each of the apartments features different flooring, to add to the customization of the units, which range from $975 to $1875 (for a double). The kitchens are all brand new, as are the bathrooms.

The fifth floor attic is still raw. Down the road, Sutton would like to convert it into a viewing arena for tenants. They would be able to rent out the space, which boasts a corner turret with a 35 foot vaulted ceiling. But that’s another story for another day.

After years of near abandonment, a new caretaker has walked into the life of The Coatsworth. While this life is much different from the days when Coatsworth himself stood watch over his ships, one might say that Sutton is doing something of the same. But instead of ships, they are the numerous Allentown buildings that he has meticulously restored over the years.

Thus far, three of the ten apartments have been rented. Open houses are set to be held on Thursday, September 28 and Friday, September 29, from 5:30pm to 8pm, and Saturday October 7 from 12pm to 4pm.

Get connected: Haley Hartmans – 716.510.8328 | The Coatsworth – 49 Cottage Street | Allentown