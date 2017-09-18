On Friday, September 22, Larkin Square and Darwin Martin House will be hosting the Belt Line Bash. The celebration takes place at Larkin Square, which is where Darwin Martin would arrive to work by train. The daily train operated along the city’s Belt Line, which allowed people to move about the city freely from various districts (learn more). In recent years, there have been talks about recreating the Belt Line, which would be a significant boost in the realm of public transportation.
…the effort strings together a collection of unused (or under-used) rail corridors that encircle the region’s core to form park spaces, bicycle and pedestrian paths, redevelopment opportunities and future transit corridors.
Events such as The Belt Line Bash keep the idea of the rail service alive. People need to be aware that these systems were once active, and could one day be reactivated. In 2017, the Belt Line was discussed heavily, in its relationship to the Central Terminal. There is a groundswell of public support for this transportation initiative, for the first time in decades.
The Belt Line Bash
Friday, September 22, 2017
5:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Larkin Square | 726 Exchange Street | Buffalo, New York 14210
Ticket include delicious fare, craft beer, wine and seasonal cocktails. Music by Keith Shuskie, former contestant on The Voice
$60 / $50 Member
Funds go towards Martin House education programs