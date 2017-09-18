Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The Belt Line Bash

1 Comment

On Friday, September 22,  Larkin Square and Darwin Martin House will be hosting the Belt Line Bash. The celebration takes place at Larkin Square, which is where Darwin Martin would arrive to work by train. The daily train operated along the city’s Belt Line, which allowed people to move about the city freely from various districts (learn more). In recent years, there have been talks about recreating the Belt Line, which would be a significant boost in the realm of public transportation. 

…the effort strings together a collection of unused (or under-used) rail corridors that encircle the region’s core to form park spaces, bicycle and pedestrian paths, redevelopment opportunities and future transit corridors.

Events such as The Belt Line Bash keep the idea of the rail service alive. People need to be aware that these systems were once active, and could one day be reactivated. In 2017, the Belt Line was discussed heavily, in its relationship to the Central Terminal. There is a groundswell of public support for this transportation initiative, for the first time in decades.

The Belt Line Bash

Friday, September 22, 2017

5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Larkin Square | 726 Exchange Street | Buffalo, New York 14210

Ticket include delicious fare, craft beer, wine and seasonal cocktails. Music by Keith Shuskie, former contestant on The Voice

$60 / $50 Member

Funds go towards Martin House education programs

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Matt Gracie

    Turning the Belt Line back into a passenger service would be a huge boon to public transit in Buffalo, and at a tiny fraction of the price of that Metro Rail expansion into Amherst. It makes a lot of sense.