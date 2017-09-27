The Backyard Atelier is calling you for a Grown-up Kiddie Playdate

It’s fall and we’re keeping up the magic of child directed, loose parts, outdoor nature play with The Backyard Atelier.

Here’s how it works: We bring the loose parts and café goodies, and set up play space under the trees near the lake and hiking trails at Tifft Nature Preserve, suitable for babies up to about age 7.

Step 1: Check your dates and book your Saturday morning with us by registering online by midnight Friday, September 29 at www.popupplaydatecafe.com.

Step 2: Invite your friends and family to meet you there with their kiddos, and breathe easier knowing that you’ve got some quality down time to get out as a family AND see friends.

And still with treats for the adults. We’ll have both cold and hot brew Tipico Coffee options with cream and sweetener on the side, along with current selection of Butter Block pastries and Ashker’s fresh juices and breakfasts. Butter Block options include Almond Croissant, Apple Danish, Tomato & Pesto Danish, and Concord Grape Doughnuts. Be sure to place your order in advance to hold your selection.

If you dream of a couple hours for your kids to play happily so that you can have an adult conversation with your partner or friend, this is a beautiful morning for all.

The Backyard Atelier is an outdoor, play-based early childhood program that draws inspiration from the Adventure Playground movement (playwork), Reggio Emilia Approach and Forest schools of Europe. By creating a curated space that prioritizes each child’s play agenda, children are encouraged to explore their interests, questions and big ideas through open-ended, child-directed, loose parts play.

Pop Up Playdate Café

Saturday, September 30, 10am – 12p

Saturday at 10 AM – 12 PM

Tifft Nature Preserve | 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd – Across From the Small Boat Harbor

Register for the event here, and select your pop-up products

See Facebook event