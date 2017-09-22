In a world that has essentially seen a disconnect between our food and our planet, it’s time to get back to the basics. Where does our food come from? Who is growing/raising it? How is it being treated? What is the process? How healthy is it? How Sustainable is it?
These are all questions that we should be asking, but in this hectic society we only find time to eat, without thinking about the consequences.
On Friday, October 6, the 14th Annual World on Your Plate Food and Sustainable Living Conference kicks off. The conference is a two-day session that includes a movie, venders, talks, a lunch, workshops and celebration, all dedicated to sustainable farming and agriculture. From air and water quality, to soil conditions, we are what we eat, and if we’re eating the wrong things, then we are suffering. The conference touches upon myriad topics including the politics of ‘big ag’, the farmworker issue, and the farm to table movement. A few of the highlights include:
- The documentary “Cesar Chavez,” followed by Q&A with Arturo Rodriguez, current president of the Farm Workers Union and the son-in-law of Cesar Chavez.
- Arturo Rodriguez will be the featured keynote speaker
- Linda Black Elk, ethnobotanist and restoration ecologist, specializing in teaching about culturally important plants and their uses as food and medicine, is also a keynote speaker
- Multiple workshops, vendors, informational tables and entertainment as well as an organic vegetarian lunch Saturday prepared by Daemen Hallmark’s chefs & sous-chefs
The schedule:
Friday night:
- 5:00 Registration (outside social room)
- 5:30 light dinner (soup & bread)/movie Cesar Chavez
- 7:15 Round table – Arturo Q & A
Saturday:
- 8:30 registration (Coffee)
- 8:30 Vendors (set-up at 8 am)
- 9:00 Welcome and Introductions
- 9:15 – 10:15 Arturo Rodriguez
- 10:30-11:30 Workshop Session I
- 11:45 – 12:45 Workshop Session II
- 12:45 -2:00 Organic Vegetarian Lunch
- 2:15 – 3:15 Linda Black Elk
- 3:15 – 4:15+/- Celebration (informal cider & cheese)
The 14th Annual World On Your Plate Food and Sustainable Living Conference
Fri, Oct 6, 2017, 5:00 PM – Sat, Oct 7, 2017, 5:00 PM
Daemen College | 4380 Main Street | Amherst, NY 14226