Ten Thousand Villages set to open in The Elmwood Village

Buffalo’s Elmwood Village will soon be home to Ten Thousand Villages, a nonprofit fair trade retailer practicing responsible ethics to ensure artisans can make a living off their crafts. This international retailer works with artists from developing countries and compensates them correspondingly to their skills. They are currently located in the suburban Main Street area of Williamsville, and recently ran a pop-up shop in downtown Buffalo.
Ten Thousand Villages also has a website which offers an array of beautiful products to enamor the eyes. From silver handmade earrings from Nepal, to a bohemian recycled sari cloth handcrafted from Bangladesh, and Dead Sea soap from Israel, this one-shop-stop will satisfy all of your shopping needs.
Not only does the social enterprise offer beautiful, handmade products from all over the globe, they work to increase the quality of life for the artisans. Ten Thousand Villages changes the lives of 20,000 makers from 30 developing countries by putting food on the table and sending children to school, to say the least.
This fall, Ten Thousand Villages will relocate to 736 Elmwood – the former Urban Leisure and Luxury. To learn more, check out their website. Better yet, stop on in at their store, say hi, and get start on some early Christmas shopping!