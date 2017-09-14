Some say that technique is most important when doing yoga. Others say that it’s all about the teacher. Then there are those who feel that it’s all about location, location, location. When it comes to inspirational yoga settings in Buffalo, there are many. But there are some that stand out from the crowd… such as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.
Could there be a better spot to become one with mind, body and spirit than on the portico of the gallery? Power Yoga Buffalo has teamed up with the Albright-Knox to bring about this unusual offering. Yogis are invited to take the class on Monday, September 18, starting at 6am. There will be a one-hour yoga session that will take place on the Elmwood-facing portico.
All class participants will be invited back for a special gallery tour on Saturday, September 23 at 2pm. The tour will be centered around the theme of “focus”.
Start your week with yoga, and end your week with spectacular art. It’s inspiration all around!
Sunrise Yoga at the AK
Register online or call 716.270.8292. You can also register in person at the Albright-Knox admissions desk. Please note: Participants must sign a waiver upon arrival.
$25 general admission | $20 for Members
Photograph by Tom Loonan