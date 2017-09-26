To this day, there are countless locals who have never paid a visit to The Steel Plant Museum, which is unfortunate. Luckily, the museum continues to come up with an assortment of events and activities that encourage people to attend this fascinating site. As we are all aware, Buffalo was partially built upon the foundations of the steel industry. This museum pays homage to the steel plants, the workers, and the way of life.
The Steel Plant Museum of Western New York was founded in 1984 to preserve and share the steelmaking and industrial history of Buffalo and Western New York.
Each year, The Steel Plant Museum hosts Steelfest, which is a celebration of the industry that is still ever-present in this city, from the neighborhoods to the buildings. Buffalo is still considered a blue collar rust belt city, and while we are shedding that image by the day, we will always look back at our beginnings and pay tribute to the industry that made this city what it is today.
This free event features exhibits, local vendors, a food truck, local breweries, and the opening of the next exhibit, “Hard at Work: Clothing & Gear of the Steel Plant”.
This is a family friendly event that is fun for all ages.
3rd Annual Steelfest @ The Steel Plant Museum
Saturday, September 26, 2017
10 AM – 5 PM
Steel Plant Museum of Western New York
100 Lee Street | Buffalo, New York 14210