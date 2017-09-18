Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Sinatra’s and This Little Pig flex big guns in Meatball Street Brawl

0 Comments

Sunday’s Meatball Street Brawl (Part II) was another grand success. Who would have thought that meatballs would be such a draw? The day started off with a gaggle of judges (mostly media types) heading out in search of the best meatball. Each judge was given a score card with five restaurants highlighted. Each restaurant featured a “standard” meatball and a “special” meatball. By the end of the judging, two restaurants (out of 18) walked away with top honors. Sinatra’s won best menu meatball, and This Little Pig won the freestyle and the fan favorite category.

Osteria 166 owner and co-organizer of the festival, Nick Pitillo, stands with David Rivers (L) and Jim Kupczyk (R)

Highlights of the day included the amazing weather, and some of the best meatballs in the land. Lowlight was The Bills game on the big screen.

The Meatball Street Brawl has proved once again, that there is room for an assortment of culinary festivals dedicated to one type of food fare. It was wild to discover that there are so many different varieties in ‘the land of meatballs’, ranging from turkey dinner meatballs to a vegetarian meatball. The great thing about eating meatballs at a festival is that they are so easy to eat! Just grab a toothpick and you’re good to go.

  • Best Traditional Meatball (Judges’ Vote): Sinatra’s (repeat winner from last year)
  • Best Freestyle Meatball (Judges’ Vote): This Little Pig (Smoked pork and bacon w/North Carolina BBQ sauce)
  • Best Overall Meatball (Fans’ Vote): This Little Pig

Runners-up in the Fan voting were: Tempo (Thanksgiving Meatball) and Marco’s (Banana Pepper Meatball).

It is estimated that 1700 people attended this year’s festival, which bodes well for another festival to roll out in 2018.

Osteria 166 crew shows off the coveted Meatball Street Brawl belt

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments