Señor Tequila opens on Pearl Street

Denise Cotto and her business partner Blas Zuñiga have opened Señor Tequila, a Mexican restaurant located at 414 Pearl Street. For years, this restaurant space has flip-flopped from one owner to another, but by the looks of it, this latest effort might truly make a go of it. That’s because the interior has been completely revamped, into a large, vibrant space that looks to be the perfect place to grab a margarita or two. In fact, Denise tells me that there will soon be 30 margarita flavors to choose from – the largest selection of margaritas in the city, she says. There will also be 24 beers on tap, and healthy selection of tequilas and mescals.

When I asked Denise about the style of Mexican fare, she simply said that it’s authentic and traditional. There’s nothing gimmicky, just great Mexican food set out in a fun and lively environment. Señor Tequila looks great. There’s a giant bar, tin ceilings, lots of wood and brick, ceiling fans, and there are a bunch of eye-catching murals that add flavor to the surroundings.

Judging by the look and feel of this place, I would imagine that their food has got to be on par with the surroundings. The initial response on their Facebook page is nothing but glowing.

Señor Tequila | 414 Pearl Street | Buffalo, New York, NY 14202 | (716) 854-1000 | Facebook

