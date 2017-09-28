Science & Art Cabaret Focuses on “Color”

Another Science & Art Cabaret is on its way. This time the theme of the cabaret is “color”. That means that all of the talks by presenters will revolve around some super colorful topics. These talks will be delivered by both artists and scientists. In this case, guests can look forward to a number of fascinating talks, delivered by presenters that include:

Bruce Adams, SUNY Buffalo State lecturer and a conceptually-based figurative painter who references various painting styles, will speak on “How You Were Taught Color Wrong.”

Bruce Adams, SUNY Buffalo State lecturer and a conceptually-based figurative painter who references various painting styles, will speak on “How You Were Taught Color Wrong.” Gary Nickard, University at Buffalo clinical associate professor of art and a conceptual artist committed to exploring the interstices between visual art and literature while engaging such diverse topics as science, philosophy, psychoanalysis and various historical knowledge systems, will speak on Yves Klein, a French artist known for his work in post-World War II Europe.

Gary Nickard, University at Buffalo clinical associate professor of art and a conceptual artist committed to exploring the interstices between visual art and literature while engaging such diverse topics as science, philosophy, psychoanalysis and various historical knowledge systems, will speak on Yves Klein, a French artist known for his work in post-World War II Europe. Salvatore Rappoccio, UB assistant professor of physics and an expert on particle detectors and subatomic and elementary particles, such as protons, neutrons, electrons, quarks, neutrinos, muons and exotic particles, will speak on “Quarks, Color, and Flavor.”

Salvatore Rappoccio, UB assistant professor of physics and an expert on particle detectors and subatomic and elementary particles, such as protons, neutrons, electrons, quarks, neutrinos, muons and exotic particles, will speak on “Quarks, Color, and Flavor.” A.J. Fries, a Buffalo-born painter who is color blind and has been called one of Western New York’s most serious, developed and dedicated artists, will be interviewed “On Painting and Color” by John Massier, visual arts curator at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center.

“We could talk about color for endless days,” Massier says, “even if we consider it only within the scheme of work by one painter — say, Barnett Newman or Monet or Sol LeWitt. How color works with and against other colors, as well as the emotions it both represents and evokes.”

UB Professor of Physics Will Kinney, cabaret co-organizer, adds, “Likewise, color — the wavelength of electromagnetic waves — is a central tool in science: the color of an object gives us a wealth of information about its properties. Color indicates temperature, composition, velocity, distance. Color analysis (or spectroscopy) is a tool that spans a broad range of scientific disciplines, from archaeology to astronomy.

“But color shows up in other ways as well, in particular as a metaphor for fundamental processes that we would otherwise find it difficult to imagine. The ‘color force’ binding quarks is such an example, leading to the field of physics called ‘Quantum Chromodynamics.’”

Science & Art Cabaret – “Color”

Wednesday, October 4 at 7 p.m. at The 9th Ward at Babeville, 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo.

The evening of conversation is free and open to the public. There will be a cash bar. See Facebook event.

The event is presented by Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, the Buffalo Museum of Science, the Technē Institute for Arts and Emerging Technologies at UB, and the UB College of Arts and Sciences.

Hat tip to Charlotte Hsu at buffalo.edu