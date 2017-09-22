“REVPAC Arts Campus embodies the true Vision of the Code.”

On Monday, a major component of the Rosanna Elizabeth Visual and Performing Arts Center (aka REVPAC Arts Campus) is being presented at a Planning Board Hearing. The crux of the project would see a campus that includes a collaborative visual and performance art spaces, a contemporary gallery, and resource center for arts-related organizations, individuals, and groups. The plan is to convert the Richmond Methodist-Episcopal Church into a performance space (among other uses), and to construct a Mixed-Use Gallery (Benjaman Contemporary Gallery – BCG), and Apartment Building next door.

Recently, it was brought to light that at least one of the immediate neighbors was opposed to the project, due to “conflicting Green Code designs”. But architect Brad Wales refutes that, by stating “I knew we were in the spirit of the Green Code, but when I started really looking at the document itself, it hit me that this project actually embodies the true Vision of the Code.”

On top of the dynamic cultural nature of the project, Rachel Heckl (REVPAC) and Emily Tucker (BCJ) have formulated that they believe the project is “worth at least $20 million to the local economy over the next 20-years.” There are others who believe that those numbers are conservative.

Once open, this campus will boast a 500-seat sanctuary, a new 100-seat black box space, top quality exhibition space and services for local artists, multi-room recording studio, and a community culinary arts space. The buildings will be a hotbed for dance, arts, music, symposiums, and corporate gatherings. A number of local cultural groups are already intending on utilizing the spaces, including Buffalo Gamelan Club, Buffalo World Music & Dance Academy, and other local dance companies (yet to be announced).

Now is the time to move forward with this project. Anyone who has any misgivings about how this campus jibes with the Green Code, project architect Brad Wales has provided the following analysis:

Research into Buffalo’s N-2R Zone, including example images, in the 2016 Green Code Land Use Plan/UDO/Appendix 3 clearly show, beyond whether we are merely meeting the spirit of the Green Code, that the actual Vision of the Green Code is embodied by the proposed REVPAC / BCG Mixed-Use Project. This Vision clearly includes a mix of frame housing and 3-or-3.5-or-4-story stacked unit buildings.