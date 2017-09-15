Remediation Work to Start at 1111 Elmwood Project Site

Despite a lawsuit seeking to overturn City approvals for its proposed project at Elmwood and Forest avenues, Chason Affinity Companies has engaged Apollo Dismantling Services, a leading environmental services and dismantling company based in Niagara Falls, to begin asbestos remediation at the site.
Apollo will perform the process of asbestos remediation in stages, and fencing is expected to be erected around the perimeter of 605 and 607 Forest Avenue early next week. These remediation efforts will be conducted before any demolition work will begin at the site.
“We are very excited to begin preparation work at the project site,” said Mark Chason, President, Chason Affinity Companies. “Our primary concern for the remediation of the existing properties is the health and safety of the surrounding community as well as completing the work with as little disruption as possible. Apollo Dismantling has an outstanding reputation in the industry, and we are very confident they will do an excellent job.”
Chason is planning on building 40 condominium units for purchase, including seven walk up townhomes and 33 one and two-story condominiums. Carmina Wood Morris is project architect. Construction is anticipated to begin this fall and should conclude in the spring of 2019.