Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve’s 17th Annual Fall Festival

0 Comments

Each year, Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve hosts a fall festival, featuring all sorts of wonderful outdoor activities, including crafts for kids, live animals, hands-on activities, food, and live music (this year by Mama Earth). 

Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve is comprised of 292 acres of natural wooded lands, located on the outskirts of the city in Depew. A trip to the nature preserve is all about reconnecting with nature. The fall festival is a family affair, dedicated to learning about our fragile environment, which is more important than ever.

This year’s festival theme is ‘The Great Outdoors,’ and so we’ve added a Wildlife Spotter’s Challenge to the outdoor fun, along with Nature Play Stations for kids! Additional, we’ve invited some special guests to lead short hikes through Reinstein Woods (see the schedule of events).” – Reinstein Woods

New exhibitors in 2017 are Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, and the US Department of Agriculture’s APHIS program (a group that works to protect the United States from illegal imports of exotic species.)

This year’s fall festivities include:

  • Interactive exhibits from more than 30 nature, environmental and historicalorganizations
  • Pond Exploration Zone
  • Scavenger Hunt (win a prize!)
  • Wildlife Spotter’s Challenge
  • Nature Play Stations
  • Simulated Fly fishing
  • Snowshoeing for Kids
  • Kids: make an owl, wooly bear, and binoculars!
  • Live animals
  • Food for sale by Boy Scout Troop 500 and Yogurt Shack
  • Face painting, costumed characters

Learn more about Fall Fest by clicking here.

Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve’s 17th Annual Fall Festival

Saturday, September 16, 2017

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

93 Honorine Dr, Depew, NY 14043

Call 716-683-5959 or see www.dec.ny.gov/education for more information. No registration required.

See Facebook event for details

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments