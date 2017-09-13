Each year, Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve hosts a fall festival, featuring all sorts of wonderful outdoor activities, including crafts for kids, live animals, hands-on activities, food, and live music (this year by Mama Earth).
Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve is comprised of 292 acres of natural wooded lands, located on the outskirts of the city in Depew. A trip to the nature preserve is all about reconnecting with nature. The fall festival is a family affair, dedicated to learning about our fragile environment, which is more important than ever.
“This year’s festival theme is ‘The Great Outdoors,’ and so we’ve added a Wildlife Spotter’s Challenge to the outdoor fun, along with Nature Play Stations for kids! Additional, we’ve invited some special guests to lead short hikes through Reinstein Woods (see the schedule of events).” – Reinstein Woods
New exhibitors in 2017 are Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, and the US Department of Agriculture’s APHIS program (a group that works to protect the United States from illegal imports of exotic species.)
This year’s fall festivities include:
- Interactive exhibits from more than 30 nature, environmental and historicalorganizations
- Pond Exploration Zone
- Scavenger Hunt (win a prize!)
- Wildlife Spotter’s Challenge
- Nature Play Stations
- Simulated Fly fishing
- Snowshoeing for Kids
- Kids: make an owl, wooly bear, and binoculars!
- Live animals
- Food for sale by Boy Scout Troop 500 and Yogurt Shack
- Face painting, costumed characters
Learn more about Fall Fest by clicking here.
Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve’s 17th Annual Fall Festival
Saturday, September 16, 2017
10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
93 Honorine Dr, Depew, NY 14043
Call 716-683-5959 or see www.dec.ny.gov/education for more information. No registration required.