We love our historic architecture in this city. Buffalonians are also big fans of running – it seems as if there is a race just about every weekend. For those who are into the city’s architecture, and who also want to run, there is a run of interest. It’s called the Queen City Architecture Run, and it takes place this coming Saturday, September 16, starting at 9am.
Proceeds will go to sponsor local architectural events and scholarships.
The Queen City Architecture Run takes place along a 3.5 mile route. The route follows an architecturally significant path, which means that there are a lot of awesome sights during the course of run. There’s even an after party scheduled an awards ceremony set to be held at Big Ditch Brewing in the heart of downtown.
If you’ve got a hankering for a good architecture laden run, then this is the race for you!
Queen City Architecture Run
Hosted by AIA Buffalo/WNY and Architectural Resources
Saturday, September 16, 2017
9 AM – 1 PM
Start and finish at The Big Ditch Brewery in Downtown Buffalo.
A free beer (21+); T-shirt; Age Group medals.
5 age group awards – 14 & under to 75+
Fees: $20 early registration/ $25 after Aug 25/ $30 day of