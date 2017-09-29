Public Espresso + Coffee signs on to Three New Locations

Guest Author: Sara Ali

Coffee fanatics have ‘a latte’ to look forward to. Thanks to Public Espresso + Coffee’s new locations, you’ll have more stops to add to your daily grind. Ok, enough with the coffee puns. But seriously, exciting projects are in the works for Public.

Coming to you this fall, Public will be moving from the lobby of the The Hotel @ The Lafayette to the corner of the same building, which was formerly home to Woyshner’s Flowers. Public’s roastery, currently located on Grant Street, will be moving to the basement of the hotel.

As if that isn’t enough to brighten your day, Public will also be opening at the new Siano building located at 363 Grant Street (lead image), bringing a new café to the rebounding neighborhood. The café will have a full kitchen including breakfast, lunch, and a small evening program. This coming brick and mortar location is anticipated to open later this winter or early spring of 2018.

To add to that, they have a another exciting project brewing. Aiming for August of 2018, Public will open a café at the Shea’s Seneca property in South Buffalo. Joining the business will be Second Generation Theatre, a banquet facility, and apartments on the second floor.

Both café’s will have a full liquor license and will feature various coffee and tea cocktails.

As for now, you can find Public at the lobby of the Hotel Lafayette (until the move), and Bidwell Market until the weather turns. You can also purchase their coffee at retail stores, including Lexington Co-Op (both the Elmwood and Hertel locations), as well as the new Whole Foods in Amherst.