On Saturday, September 23, a “pre-opening open house” will get underway at Allentown Cowork & Makerspace. Marshall Rinehart, the creator of 36 Websites in 36 Months (sponsor of the location), is now co-embarking upon another project that will see one of Allentown’s historic buildings set up as a Cowork & Makerspace.

On that Saturday, members of the community are invited to throw their own ideas into the ring, to create something that would be utilized by the Allentown neighborhood, and beyond. According to Rhinehart, the space is just a shell at the moment, but judging by the bones of the building, this space could become quite the inspirational draw if the right ideas were thrown against, and stuck to, the wall.

Members of the community are invited to attend the open house between 1pm and 5pm. There will also be some other events surrounding the open house, which visitors will learn about on that day (see Facebook event).

Throughout the process, Rhinehart is planning on retaining a uniquely Allentown approach to this process of fleshing out a community-based concept. The building was once home to the Sisti Art Gallery. It is in the back of the building where Sisti painted, that is being proposed for the Cowork & Makerspace.

“We envision a space that during regular business hours would be a coworking space, with a bit of hackerspace mixed in,” noted Rhinehart.

Currently, Rhinehart is rolling out two of his new websites – Myalphapics and Bithustle. You can learn more about these websites, and the Cowork and Makerspace philosophies, by clicking on this website. You can also glean more about the history of the building, and the upcoming open house event. There’s also some information on a stack of interesting books that are currently onsite, and a link to the private party that will be shared at the time of the open house.

Pre-Opening Open House – Allentown Cowork & Makerspace

Saturday, September 23, 2017

1pm to 5pm

469 Franklin Street | Buffalo NY