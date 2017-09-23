Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

PHOTO GALLERY: The Witches Ball Instameet

0 Comments

© by Zachary Todtenhagen

By Lindsay Robson. Originally published on Nickel City Pretty.

This past weekend, we “cast a spell” on downtown Buffalo and had a blast at The Witches Ball Instameet! What’s The Witches Ball?  I’m glad you asked!  Buffalo Rising brings to life the best Halloween bash in town, The Witches Ball, on Saturday, October 28th at Statler City.  The folks over at Buffalo Rising know how to throw an incredible party, so you are not going to want to miss this one!  Both regular and VIP tickets are on sale via their website now! 

To get in the witchy mood, I partnered up with Seek Axiom and Buffalo Rising this past Saturday to bring together local models and photographers to get the spookiest shots that we could.

We started our journey at Shea’s and walked all through downtown Buffalo, making stops at our favorite spots like Fountain Plaza, Lafayette Square and City Hall.  We definitely gave onlookers quite a show, and made sure to spread the good word about The Witches Ball!

I could say more, but I think it’s best just to let the photos speak for themselves.

Charlie AbbottCharlie AbbottZachary TodtenhagenCory KuraszZachary TodtenhagenCharlie AbbottCharlie AbbottCharlie AbbottZachary TodtenhagenCharlie AbbottCharlie AbbottZachary TodtenhagenCharlie AbbottZachary TodtenhagenYves-Richard BlancCory KuraszCharlie Abbott

 

Just wanted to give a huge thank you to all who came out, and we’ll see you at The Witches Ball!

Buffalo Rising presents

 

 

Buffalo’s Annual Halloween Masquerade

Saturday, October 28, 2017
7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.
@ Statler City

Click here for more information or to buy tickets.

The Annual Halloween Masquerade hosted by Buffalo Rising is back @Statler City on Saturday, October 28, 2017. The Witches Ball is a high-fashion horror event featuring dozens of local artists, musicians, and performers. This year we are also offering a VIP ticket that includes four hours of open bar and hors d’oeuvres, as well as access to exclusive acts and performances. Line-up, artists, and performances to be announced. Click here for a gallery of last year’s event.

Like and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @WitchesBallBuffalo

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by BRo Guest Authors

BRo Guest Authors

It’s not unusual for authors to come and go. Guest authors range from collegiate interns to writers who will be contributing for a short stint of time. Guest authors might also have a series in mind. Authors are encouraged to submit their ideas to BRO (Buffalo Rising Online), upon which time we will work with the writer towards a productive end.

View All Articles by BRo Guest Authors
Hide Comments
Show Comments