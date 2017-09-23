PHOTO GALLERY: The Witches Ball Instameet

By Lindsay Robson. Originally published on Nickel City Pretty.

This past weekend, we “cast a spell” on downtown Buffalo and had a blast at The Witches Ball Instameet! What’s The Witches Ball? I’m glad you asked! Buffalo Rising brings to life the best Halloween bash in town, The Witches Ball, on Saturday, October 28th at Statler City. The folks over at Buffalo Rising know how to throw an incredible party, so you are not going to want to miss this one! Both regular and VIP tickets are on sale via their website now!

To get in the witchy mood, I partnered up with Seek Axiom and Buffalo Rising this past Saturday to bring together local models and photographers to get the spookiest shots that we could.

We started our journey at Shea’s and walked all through downtown Buffalo, making stops at our favorite spots like Fountain Plaza, Lafayette Square and City Hall. We definitely gave onlookers quite a show, and made sure to spread the good word about The Witches Ball!

I could say more, but I think it’s best just to let the photos speak for themselves.

Just wanted to give a huge thank you to all who came out, and we’ll see you at The Witches Ball!

Buffalo Rising presents

Buffalo’s Annual Halloween Masquerade

Saturday, October 28, 2017

7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

@ Statler City

Click here for more information or to buy tickets.

The Annual Halloween Masquerade hosted by Buffalo Rising is back @Statler City on Saturday, October 28, 2017. The Witches Ball is a high-fashion horror event featuring dozens of local artists, musicians, and performers. This year we are also offering a VIP ticket that includes four hours of open bar and hors d’oeuvres, as well as access to exclusive acts and performances. Line-up, artists, and performances to be announced. Click here for a gallery of last year’s event.

