Phenominal Xpressions will host Mardi Gras themed Main Street Block Party

During the Curtain Up! event, Phenomenal Xpressions will be hosting its own street party, to celebrate all of the wonderful things that make downtown so great. The Downtown Block Party coincides with the store’s one year anniversary.
Phenominal Xpressions started off as a pop-up shop on Main Street. Today it is a full-fledged fashion boutique filled with all sorts of voluptuous delights, including sunglasses, jewelry, handbags, clothing, shoes… the place is jam-packed with fashionable finds.
The event will feature music, art and a lot of fashionistas…
“A showcase of performances by sketch and paint artists, dancers, the unique aesthetic of spoken word, and a fashion show featuring clothing and accessories from local designers, will highlight the evening. Appearances by some of Western New York’s finest musicians including E-Life 7, Mahogany Jaz, Omeri Monroe, The Lyfe, David Stewy, Jessica Miller and Ismail & Co.” – Phenominal Xpressions
Now it’s time to celebrate Main Street, and this unique shop, on one of the hottest nights in Downtown Buffalo.
Phenominal Block Party
Phenominal Xpressions – 517 Main Street, Buffalo NY
Friday, September 15, 2017
500 Block of Main St. A short block away from Curtain Up 517 Main St. Buffalo
7pm-1am
