Peepshow: Scary-oke!

Join Todd Shalom on a participatory walk that responds to Buffalo’s streetscape via sound, movement, visual and architecture-based prompts. U.S. Customs and Border Protection will perform our ritualized relationships to country, institution, public space and self. This walk holds 12 people and is open to all abilities.

Shalom is the founder and director of participatory walks organization, Elastic City. He performs and makes installations to re-contextualize the body in space using vocabulary of the everyday. He is a member of the core faculty at Pratt Institute’s MFA in Writing. Todd holds a BSBA in Marketing from Boston University and an MFA in Writing from California College of the Arts.

Dates/times:

Sat, 9/30; 4pm–walk 1

Sat, 9/30; 7pm—walk 2

Sun, 10/1; 1pm–walk 3

Starting Point: The blue plaque at the intersection of Fargo Avenue and Jersey Street, Buffalo

For those who are driving: It is best to park around Porter/Busti

Duration: approximately 75 minutes

Ages: 16

Admission: Free but RSVP necessary

Email Rachel Adams (radams4@buffalo.edu) to RSVP, no later than September 22nd. Please indicate which walk and include your cell phone number.