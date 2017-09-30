Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center’s annual halloween fundraiser-art show will have a scary-oke twist this year.
Billed as an audio-visual extravaganza, the Peepshow costume ball features multiple rooms filled with all sorts of mayhem, including Live Band Karaoke, burlesque performances, a Thriller Dance-Off, black-light face painting, karaoke DJs, live music, a Silent Art Auction, ghoulish carnival games, and a White Noise karaoke installation.
Squeaky Wheel’s Karaoke Fundraiser & Halloween Party is in support of the Film & Media Art Center. Get ready to dance, while mingling in the macabre party atmosphere with your costumed friends.
Peepshow: Scary-oke!
October 21, 2017
7:00pm-1:00am
DNIPRO Ukrainian Cultural Center (562 Genesee St, Buffalo)
Pre-Sale Tickets $15 | Door $20
Purchase at: squeaky.org/scaryoke
Or at: Squeaky Wheel, The Pine Apple Company, Spot Coffee Elmwood, and Terrapin Station
Trick or Treat Happy Hour from 7pm-8pm courtesy of local confectionary Blue Table Chocolates. Local pop-up, Yey’s Food will serve up Cambodian inspired cuisine in DNIPRO’s kitchen, and Lloyd Taco Truck will also be on site.
Squeaky Wheel – 617 Main St. Buffalo,14203
The Pine Apple Company – 224 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201
Spot Coffee – 765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
Terrapin Station – 1172 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216