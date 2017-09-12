Parkside Artisan Market Returns

The next Parkside Artisan Market is this Sunday 9/17 from 10AM to 3PM at the Intersection of Russell Street and Parkside Avenue across from the Buffalo Zoo. This is the second in a series of outdoor markets put on by a committee of the Parkside Community Association pictured above center. We are proud to bring a new set of vendors this month and keep the rotation constantly evolving.
Attendees last month appreciated the warm and low-key feeling of the Parkside Artisan Market compared to some of the more high-profile art events that take place during the festival season. Closing the street made it fun for kids to chalk up the street and for people to collect and interact in a pop-up gathering space. We want to further our goal of changing the way people think and interact with this space and bring it deeper into the public realm.
Come out this Sunday and support our local businesses who give this market life. Many of the vendors hail from the immediate Parkside neighborhood, making this a truly hyper local event. This month, we’re featuring 16 local vendors that offer a variety of handmade goods including screen printed art, hand illustrated and watercolor stationary, dog treats, wreaths, organic body care, jewelry, pottery, reclaimed wood furniture, hand carved wood art, customized driftwood accessories, ceramics, glasswork, upcycled candles and more.
Bring your appetite because we’ll have some delicious vendors as well including traditional Italian cookies and pastries by Toni’s Italian Treats. Churn Soft Serve will make its debut as a street vendor and be bringing a version of their newly popular ice cream. Come get your grub on at Fat Bobs food truck which will have a breakfast menu as well as a lunch menu as the day goes on. Even though this Sunday is supposed to be a high of 78 degrees and sunny, we will have some warm cider so you can start getting into fall.
Check out our vendors here:
|Bark for Biscuits Dog Bakery
|https://www.facebook.com/pg/BarkForBiscuitsDogBakery/
|Buffalo Architectural Prints
|www.etsy.com/shop/buffaloprints
|Buffalo Stamper
|https://www.etsy.com/market/buffalo_stamper
|Churn Soft Serve
|http://churnsoftserve.com/
|Crescent Avenue Papers
|Down to Earth Company
|https://www.facebook.com/dtearthco/
|Drift Away Buffalo
|www.facebook.com/driftawaybuffalo
|Elle James Interior design & decor
|https://www.facebook.com/ElleJamesInteriors/
|Elle Valin Jewelry
|TBD
|Fat Bob’s Smokehouse (Truck)
|www.fatbobs.com
|Foundlings Press, Peach Mag, BlazeVOX [books]
|www.foundlingsmagazine.com
www.peachmgzn.com
www.blazevox.org
|Gray Couch Studio
|https://www.facebook.com/graycouchstudio/
|Knot Your Average Grain
|Www.knotyouraveragegrain.com
|Over the Buffalo Moon
|www.overthebuffalomoon.com
|Parkside Prints
|www.parksideprints.com
|Pots by DJR
|djrhandmadegoods.com
|Steps and Stones
|The Woodcrafter
|Toni’s Italian Treats
The Facebook event page is where we’ve been doing vendor features and giving some background on the amazing local people of this month’s Parkside Artisan Market
“I love Parkside” pennants pictures above are also available at the market and online here.
Proceeds going to support the Parkside Community Association’s programming and future market planning.
We hope you’ll drop by and tell your friends.
-Melanie McMahan, Parkside Artisan Market Co-Chair