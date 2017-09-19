Over a dozen Black Rock/Riverside venues will open their doors to celebrate Oktoberfest

For the third consecutive year, Oktoberfest will be celebrated at some of Buffalo’s friendliest bars in the emerging neighborhoods of Black Rock Riverside, organized by the Grant Amherst Business Association. Ten historic taverns will be featuring free music along with food and drink specials on Saturday, September 30th, beginning at 3 PM. 2017 Oktoberfest venues include Artisan Kitchen and Bath, Amvets Medallion Post 13, Barry’s Grill, Casey’s Tavern, Croation Club, Hot Mama’s Canteen, Military Tavern, The Phoenix Restaurant, Rohall’s Corner, Sportsmen’s Tavern, Ukranian-American Civic Center, and The Unknown Club. Additional clubs and venues participating this year include Nye Park Tavern, Dapper Goose, The Pierce Arrow Burger Bar and Burning Bison.
Festivities kick off at Artisan Kitchens & Baths at Appliance Associates, 200 Amherst Street. The Genesee Valley Band will hit the stage at 3pm with “oompah” while Burgermeister Golombek leads a traditional Beer Tapping Ceremony at 4pm. “I’m thrilled with what the community of Black Rock Riverside is evolving into,” said Golombek. “Tapping the first keg of Oktoberfest is symbolic of the new beginning that this region is experiencing,” he continued. All participating locations will offer specials on Shiner Oktoberfest and Jaegermeister, sponsors of the event.
2017 Oktoberfest will include complimentary shuttle buses that will run between all of the participating venues. German food and drink will be served up throughout the day. There will also be plenty of live music and dancing.
“Oktoberfest helps bring new faces to bars and restaurants they are really going to enjoy,” said Brian Hoock, First Commander of Sons of AMVETS and manager of AMVETS Medallion Post 13. “There has been such progress here, and there are some great places that more people need to know about.”
A benefit raffle will be held in memory of longtime Black Rock resident and Oktoberfest contributor David Hoock. Tickets are currently available at participating Oktoberfest venues and will be sold at the Keg Tapping Ceremony. Donated items will be raffled to support restoration efforts at St. John’s United Church of Christ, and Councilman Joe Golombek will serve as Burgermeister for the day. The 2017 Oktoberfest official sponsor is Shiner Beer.
Oktoberfest publication sponsors are Madd Ink Tattoo, Allentown Music, and Hali Boyz.
Stay tuned to Facebook for additional information. Also see Facebook event page.