Open Storefront Makeover Program | Leslie’s Boutique Grand Reopening

The celebration coincides with the unveiling of new banners on the street

On Friday, September 8, from 3pm to 6pm, Fillmore Forward will be celebrating the Grand Reopening of a thrifty shop at 1474 Fillmore Avenue. Thanks to the volunteer makeover efforts of the community, the business will reopen as Leslie’s Boutique. The transformation was made possible via the Open Storefront Makeover Program.

The concept behind the Open Storefront Makeover Program is to pair artists, students, companies, organizations and students with store owners and landlords who need help fixing up and rebranding their businesses/buildings. This grassroots initiative truly is about coming together to spruce up a neighborhood, while giving shopkeepers the tools that they need to reboot and rebrand.

This particular project has been in the works for months. Thanks to the selfless efforts of carpenter unions, university students, volunteers and local businesses pitching in, the effort has paid off. Now it’s time to celebrate, and move on to the next Open Storefront Makeover Program project.

Stay tuned to Fillmore Forward, to learn about more inspirational projects taking place in this land of possibilities.

Lead image: Buffalo State Interior Design Students

