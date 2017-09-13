Open Call for Small Works Fair at 500 Seneca, to be held Fridays in December

The Cass Project has put out a call for the inaugural Small Works Art Fair, to be held at the atrium (3rd floor) at 500 Seneca on Fridays in December (1, 8, 15). Artists and artisans are being asked to reserve their 6 to 8 square feet of exhibit space. Items of interest include books, ceramics, drawings, prints, paintings, photographs, and functional and wearable objects. These are not large works due to the size of the individual exhibit space, nor are they excessively priced, as this market is being promoted as being accessible to all.
The fee to participate is $25/space and the artists keep 100% of their profits.
To participate, please send: website link or (3) images of works interested in selling, and dates interested in participating. Accepted artists will be required to pay the participation fee upfront to reserve their space. Space is limited. The priority deadline to apply is October 31, but applications will be accepted through Nov 15, on a rolling basis. Anyone, of any age, and geographic location is encouraged to apply, including groups or collectives.
Participating artists will have access to a limited number of carts, an elevator and stairs, for set-up and breakdown. Set-up times begin at 9am each Friday, and every artist must have their display removed from the premises by 5pm. Please plan accordingly, since limited assistance is available.
Artists are encouraged to sell works that are priced under $500, with a max of $1000. Artists/artisans are responsible for set-ups (tables/chairs), and no major on site construction is allowed. Wi-fi will be freely available for your individual sales that you are responsible for.
Applications and questions should be directed to: Tina Dillman – tina@thecassproject.org.
