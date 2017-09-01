Ontario Hockey League Pre-Season Showcase Schedule at HarborCenter

The Ontario Hockey League is holding an exhibition showcase event at HarborCenter this weekend. Out of the 45 games scheduled between Friday September 1 and Sunday September 17, a six-team Pre-Season Showcase is being held in Buffalo – see schedule below.
HarborCenter has been the three-year host of the NHL Scouting Combine and will also host the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.
The HarborCenter OHL Showcase features the host Erie Otters along with the Flint Firebirds, Kitchener Rangers, North Bay Battalion, Peterborough Petes, and Windsor Spitfires. Each of the teams is set to play three games in Buffalo, leading up to the exhibition season.
According to a recent media release, “The showcase schedule at HarborCenter will also coincide with an elite eight-team U15 AAA Invitational Tournament featuring the Buffalo Jr. Sabres and some of the best competition from across North America giving hockey fans the opportunity to see the next wave of OHL Priority Selection talent.”
All OHL clubs will play between two and six exhibition games with at least one game on home ice with the exception of five teams who will host off-site contests in community rinks including the Erie Otters (Komoka), Flint Firebirds (Iceland), Hamilton Bulldogs (Ancaster and Stoney Creek), Mississauga Steelheads (Hershey Centre 2 and Westwood), and Oshawa Generals (Pickering and Bowmanville).
The 681-game OHL regular season opens on Thursday September 21, 2017.
The complete exhibition schedule is listed below and attached and is also available at www.ontariohockeyleague.com.
2017 OHL Exhibition Game Schedule:
Fri. Sept 1 Flint vs Windsor 12:30 (OHL Showcase at Buffalo’s HarborCenter)
Fri. Sept 1 Kitchener vs North Bay 4:00 (OHL Showcase at Buffalo’s HarborCenter)
Fri. Sept 1 Erie vs Peterborough (OHL Showcase at Buffalo’s HarborCenter)
Fri. Sept 1 Guelph at Hamilton 7:00 (Ancaster’s Firestone Arena)
Fri. Sept 1 Oshawa at Kingston 7:00
Fri. Sept 1 Barrie at Niagara 7:00
Fri. Sept 1 Sarnia at London 7:30
Sat. Sept 2 North Bay vs Windsor 12:30 (OHL Showcase at Buffalo’s HarborCenter)
Sat. Sept 2 Peterborough vs Kitchener 4:00 (OHL Showcase at Buffalo’s HarborCenter)
Sat. Sept 2 Erie vs Flint 7:30 (OHL Showcase at Buffalo’s HarborCenter)
Set. Sept 2 Guelph at Mississauga 7:00 (Hershey Centre 2)
Sat. Sept 2 Sault Ste. Marie at Saginaw 7:00
Sat. Sept 2 London at Sarnia 7:05
Sun. Sept 3 Flint vs North Bay 12:30 (OHL Showcase at Buffalo’s HarborCenter)
Sun. Sept 3 Windsor vs Peterborough 4:00 (OHL Showcase at Buffalo’s HarborCenter)
Sun. Sept 3 Kitchener vs Erie 7:30 (OHL Showcase at Buffalo’s HarborCenter)
Sun. Sept 3 Ottawa at Kingston 2:00
Sun. Sept 3 Barrie at Owen Sound 2:00
Sun. Sept 3 Saginaw at Sault Ste. Marie 4:07
Mon. Sept 4 Mississauga at Guelph 2:00
Mon. Sept 4 Owen Sound at Barrie 6:00
Tues. Sept 5 Mississauga at Sudbury 7:05
Wed. Sept 13 Kitchener at Mississauga 7:00 (Westwood Arena)
Wed. Sept 13 Owen Sound at Oshawa 7:05 (Pickering Rec Complex)
Wed. Sept 13 North Bay at Sudbury 7:05
Thurs. Sept 14 Hamilton at Guelph 7:00
Thurs. Sept 14 Oshawa at Peterborough 7:05
Thurs. Sept 14 Niagara at Barrie 7:30
Fri. Sept 15 Kitchener at Niagara 7:00
Fri. Sept 15 Kingston at Ottawa 7:00
Fri. Sept 15 Flint at Saginaw 7:00
Fri. Sept 15 Sault Ste. Marie at Sudbury 7:05
Fri. Sept 15 Sarnia at Windsor 7:05
Fri. Sept 15 Erie at London 7:30
Sat. Sept 16 Niagara at Kitchener 2:00
Sat. Sept 16 North Bay at Owen Sound 2:00
Sat. Sept 16 Peterborough at Guelph 7:00
Sat. Sept 16 Saginaw at Flint 7:00 (Iceland Arena)
Sat. Sept 16 London at Erie 7:00 (Komoka Arena)
Sat. Sept 16 Windsor at Sarnia 7:05
Sat. Sept 16 Hamilton at Barrie 7:30
Sun. Sept 17 Owen Sound at North Bay 2:00
Sun. Sept 17 Sudbury at Sault Ste. Marie 2:07
Sun. Sept 17 Barrie at Hamilton 5:00 (Stoney Creek’s Valley Park Arena)
Sun. Sept 17 Peterborough at Oshawa 6:05 (Bowmanville’s Garnet Rickard Rec Complex)
The 2017 OHL Exhibition Game Schedule is subject to change including the potential for additional games to be added at a later date. All games will once again be scored online and will appear in the digital schedule closer to the commencement of the pre-season.