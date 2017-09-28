Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

One Small Step for an Assemblyman, One Giant Leap for Grantkind

0 Comments

Yesterday marked a homecoming of sorts for Sean Ryan. As founder of the Buffalo Neighborhood Stabilization Corporation (BNSC), PUSH Buffalo’s housing arm, he frequently found himself walking past 65 Grant Street, fretting about its dilapidating condition and blighting effect on the street. As Assemblyman, he found himself with the opportunity to be part of returning that building to productive use, after a long community effort we wrote about over the summer. Now, from his new offices, instead of keeping an eye on the building, he and his staff can provide eyes on the street.

Before cutting the ribbon, Niagara District Councilman David Rivera told the gathered crowd of friends, family, political supporters, and progressive activists that he, Sean Ryan, and the community identified Number 65 as the problem property on Grant Street. Ryan got so personally involved with it that years ago, he was even kicked off the property once while checking on its condition, Rivera told the crowd. And Ryan admitted to it, saying that 65 Grant was his “white whale.”

Rivera speaking

Rivera also praised Ryan for setting up shop in a neighborhood that needs a boost, when he could easily have stayed over on Delaware Avenue in the space he inherited from his predecessor, Sam Hoyt, and no one would have questioned it. Ryan responded by saying, “Sometimes, you have to walk the walk. You have to be in the district where people need the help.” Ryan also cited key contributions to the project from the Buffalo Billion (Better Buffalo Fund) and his former shop, BNSC, managed by his successor there, Jenifer Kaminsky. Developer Paul J. Aswad of Niagara County, who stepped in to purchase the building from the recalcitrant former owner, was also singled out for special praise.

Ryan speaking

But perhaps the biggest smile of the day was on the face of Kathleen Kinan, the project architect, and a community builder who also walks the walk. More about her role in securing 65 Grant’s future is told in our earlier post. Kinan’s smile got even bigger when Ryan said, “I believe in good architecture.” He cited the work he oversaw at BNSC in PUSH’s Green Development Zone, which is notable among non-landmarked buildings rehabbed with housing program funds for overall doing a good job retaining architectural features and keeping the character of the buildings largely intact. That has not been the case with such projects in other parts of the city, as Steel showed several years ago.

Ryan said there were people who questioned the level of investment they put into their properties on Massachusetts Avenue, but that the quality of the work spoke for itself in encouraging others to invest in fixing up and sprucing up nearby properties. But that hasn’t stopped others from speaking about it. Enterprise Community Partners, a national funder of affordable housing, cited PUSH/BNSC’s commitment to design in its projects in a case study published last month.

Ryan is hoping the investment in 65 Grant will have the same effect on lower Grant Street. He and Rivera pointed up and down the street at properties that clearly needed investment, that aren’t necessarily being held back by the poverty of the owners. Ryan said that early on he was dismayed to learn that the building now housing his offices was falling apart not because the owner was destitute, but that in fact quite the opposite was the case. Ryan and Rivera discussed the heavy lift to turn that situation around, with cooperation from Permits and Inspections, and Housing Court.

Goodies

And what does that have to say for the “65 Grants” that we know are all around the city? With the real 65 Grant in the bag, now the poster child is the Cobblestone downtown. Will we see the same convergence and cooperation there to force and owner, who is not without the resources, to do the right thing? Maybe not: emails from the last 48 hours show City Hall continuing to point fingers at Housing Court, which has consistently declined to take action against the owner, despite recommendations by City Hall that he be jailed for continuing to thumb his nose at his court-ordered obligations. That’s gotten no results in the past, so can we really expect a new court date next month to change that?

And that’s why, for me, yesterday’s ribbon cutting was bittersweet. A great step forward for Grant Street and a legitimate cause for celebration. But the real celebration will come when we see that we as a city have matured to the point where making the right thing happen doesn’t take extraordinary heroics and superhuman efforts where things hang in the balance during months and years of finger pointing.

City Hall and Housing Court: you see what happened at 65 Grant. Let’s use more ribbon for more celebrations like this, and less ribbon for cordoning off demolition or collapse sites where we have to ask – yet again – how could we let this happen?

Get connected: Assemblyman Sean Ryan

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by RaChaCha

RaChaCha

RaChaCha is a Garbage Plate™ kid making his way in a Chicken Wing world. Since 2008, he's put over a hundred articles on here, and he asked us to be sure to thank you for reading. So, thank you for reading. You may also have seen his freelance byline in Artvoice, where he writes under the name his daddy gave him [Ed: Send me a check, and I might reveal what that is]. When he's not writing, RaChaCha is an urban planner, a rehabber of houses, and a community builder. He co-founded the Buffalo Mass Mob, and would love to see you at the next one. He represents Buffalo Young Preservationists on the Trico roundtable. If you try to demolish a historic building, he might have something to say about that. He is a proud AmeriCorps alum.

Things you may not know about RaChaCha (unless you read this before): "Ra Cha Cha" is a nickname of his hometown. (Didn't you know that? Do you live under a rock?) He's a political junkie (he once worked for the president of the Monroe County Legislature), but we don't really let him write about politics on here. He helped create a major greenway in the Genesee Valley, and worked on early planning for the Canalway Trail. He hopes you enjoy biking and hiking on those because that's what he put in all that work for. He was a ringleader of the legendary "Chill the Fill" campaign to save Rochester's old downtown subway tunnel. In fact, he comes from a long line of troublemakers. An ancestor fought at Bunker Hill, and a relative led the Bear Flag Revolt in California. We advise you to remember this before messing with him in the comments. He worked on planning the Rochester ARTWalk, and thinks Buffalo should have one of those, too (write your congressman).

You can also find RaChaCha (all too often, we frequently nag him) on the Twitters at @HeyRaChaCha. Which is what some people here yell when they see him on the street. You know who you are.

View All Articles by RaChaCha

Follow

Hide Comments
Show Comments