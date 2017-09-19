Oktoberfest is in the air! On Saturday, September 30, one of the most explosive fall festivals will get underway at the Central Terminal.
Not only will Buffalo be celebrating one of its foremost iconic architectural works, the city will also be paying tribute to the strong German heritage that courses through its streets and neighborhoods. It is only in recent years that Buffalo has brought back this iconic fall celebration, which has become a heralded reminder of the German ancestry that can still be found with the people, the food, its markets, etc.
Now, it’s time to raise a stein of beer at The Terminal and the people who rally around it, while enjoying traditional dancing, German food, and the music of Those Idiots (German-style). This German tradition is making its way back to the Central Terminal for a second year in a row.
Oktoberfest at the Central Terminal
Saturday, September 30, 2017
6 PM – 11 PM
21 and over event
Buffalo Central Terminal | 495 Paderewski Drive | Buffalo, New York 14212