Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

NFTA Taking Next Step Towards Light Rail Extension

1 Comment

The next step in extending the light rail line into Amherst is out for bid. The NFTA is seeking a transportation planning environmental and engineering design consultant team to complete the environmental review process required under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQR) along with up to 30 percent preliminary design and engineering for the proposed Amherst-Buffalo Corridor Light Rail Extension.

Earlier this year the NFTA chose a preferred alignment for the expansion. The Niagara Falls Boulevard Alternative alignment continues light rail service from the existing terminus at University Metro Rail Station extending underground along Bailey Avenue to a portal on Eggert Road between Bailey Avenue and Niagara Falls Boulevard where it would continue at-grade on Niagara Falls Boulevard to Maple Road to Sweet Home Road, onto and through University at Buffalo’s North Campus to Audubon Parkway where it would terminate near the I-990 interchange.

The alignment would begin at the South Campus Station and utilize the existing run out tunnel to Bailey Avenue. The concept alignment will continue underground below Bailey Avenue and Eggert Road to a portal in near Alberta Drive. Once at the surface, the concept alignment would utilize a dedicated guideway in the center of Niagara Falls Boulevard ROW to the Boulevard Mall.

North of Sheridan Drive, the guideway would be constructed within the existing Niagara Falls Boulevard median and would continue in the center of Maple Road to Sweet Home Road. The concept alignment would utilize dedicated guideway rail lines in the center of Sweet Home Road to a point near the Rensch Road Entrance to the UB North Campus.

On the campus the concept alignment would utilize surface lanes running parallel to and south of Putnam Way. The concept alignment would exit the UB campus utilizing a surface guideway and travel in the median of John James Audubon Parkway to the I-990. The LRT alignment would be located in the median of I-990 on newly constructed guideway to Crosspoint Business Park. New or widened bridges would be utilized at existing grade crossings. The guideway would be elevated on a new structure from the I-990 median into the Crosspoint Business Park.

By 2035, the extension is expected to add 22,000 daily boardings to the system, including 13,300 from UB. Estimated construction cost is $1.249 billion.

The consultant will complete the environmental review process, coordinate with and seek concurrence with the Federal Transit Administration during the project development process, and complete 30 percent design and engineering documents. The work is expected to take up to two years to complete. Bids are due October 13.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Randy503

    If our city leaders were smart, they would have approved the Central Terminal for our train station. That would made an extension of the light rail system cheap and feasible. From there, it would be a fairly short and cheap extension to the airport. From Canalside to the airport, the NFTA owns the ROW and almost the entire line would be at grade. Therefore, the costs would be minimal, and it could have a stop at the Galleria. For an extra mile of track, it could terminate at ECC North Campus, thereby linking the ECC, the airport, the train station at CT, and Larkinville to downtown, creating a rail line that is needed and would be used regularly.

    That would mean the two ends of the light rail would terminate at the Amherst campus of UB, and the Amherst campus of ECC. The distance between ECC North and either UB South campus or North campus is only a few miles, meaning that we could actually have a circle line.

    The efficiencies would be enormous. It would be a modern-day Beltway railroad, with an inner and outer loop continuously traveling in opposite directions. It would link all the major transportation centers, and many of our colleges and universities, and the two major business areas of downtown and Amherst.

    Just sayin’