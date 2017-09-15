Music, Art and Photography Open House during Curtain Up!

During Curtain Up, on Friday September 15th from 4:30pm – 8:30pm an Open House at Genesee Picture Frame (426 Pearl Street) in Downtown Buffalo will take place.
The Open House will feature art by Jamie Forton and photography by Gene Witkowski. Jamie is an artist, colorist and poet and will have some of her recent drawings and paintings on display. Gene Witkowski is a photographer most associated with images of the grain elevators and other decaying landmarks of the Buffalo River waterfront in Buffalo, N.Y.
Music will be performed by Al Kroll on the saxophone and wine provided by Mario Citriniti of Vias Imports.
It is a great night to be in Downtown Buffalo, to view some art, hear some live music, sip some wine and support local artists!
** The exhibit will be on display until Saturday October 21, 2017**