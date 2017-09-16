M&T to Plant Sign in Larkin District

Move over KeyBank. The owners of Larkin Center of Commerce are seeking Preservation Board approval to erect an M&T Bank sign at its mammoth Larkin District building. The 67-foot long and 12-foot tall sign would face the I-190 and sit on top of the sixth floor of the building. KeyBank’s regional offices are located in the adjacent Larkin at Exchange Building.
M&T Bank’s compliance division is an anchor tenant in the building which features 1.3 million square feet of space. The property has a mix of office, retail, manufacturing, and warehouse space and nearly 100 tenants. The owners, Seneca Larkin Holdings, LLC., a group led by local developers Peter Krog, Gordon Reger and James Cornell, acquired the facility in 2010 and have been upgrading the property incrementally to meet tenant demand.
The Preservation Board will review the proposal at its September 21st meeting.
Get Connected: Larkin Center of Commerce, 716.856.0810