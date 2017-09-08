Each year, the National Parkinson Foundation hosts a “Moving Day” fundraising run/walk event. The event not only raises funds to battle Parkinson’s disease, it also gets the community to join together, to get healthy… to get “moving!” Moving Day Buffalo features a family friendly walk course, a kids’ area, and a special Movement Section. All of these programs are free for registered event participants. This year’s event is being held at Coca-Cola Field. Funds raised at the event will go towards:
- Delivering quality care to more than 100,000 people living with Parkinson’s
- Funding cutting-edge research aimed at better treatment and care
- Providing free resources for people living with Parkinson’s and their families
Over the course of five years, 100 Moving Day events have been held throughout the nation. With over 100,000 people participating, upwards of $14 million has been raised, which is a significant sum, allowing the National Parkinson Foundation to fulfill many of its yearly goals. This event has been a key component in the ongoing fight to find a cure.
Sunday, September 10, 2017
Buffalo Bisons Baseball – Coca-Cola Field
Event Schedule:
- 8:00-9:30 a.m. Registration
- 8:15 a.m. Passport Stamping Begins
- 9:30 a.m. Team T-shirts Parade & Forming the “P”
- 9:45 a.m. Rally & National Anthem
- 10:00 a.m. Ribbon Cutting and Walk Begins
- 11:45 a.m. Passport Drawing
Click here for additional information
Click here to register as an individual, or as a team, and choose a fundraising goal