Moving Day Buffalo

0 Comments

Each year, the National Parkinson Foundation hosts a “Moving Day” fundraising run/walk event. The event not only raises funds to battle Parkinson’s disease, it also gets the community to join together, to get healthy… to get “moving!” Moving Day Buffalo features a family friendly walk course, a kids’ area, and a special Movement Section. All of these programs are free for registered event participants. This year’s event is being held at Coca-Cola Field. Funds raised at the event will go towards:

  • Delivering quality care to more than 100,000 people living with Parkinson’s
  • Funding cutting-edge research aimed at better treatment and care
  • Providing free resources for people living with Parkinson’s and their families

Over the course of five years, 100 Moving Day events have been held throughout the nation. With over 100,000 people participating, upwards of $14 million has been raised, which is a significant sum, allowing the National Parkinson Foundation to fulfill many of its yearly goals. This event has been a key component in the ongoing fight to find a cure. 

Moving Day Buffalo

Sunday, September 10, 2017

Buffalo Bisons Baseball – Coca-Cola Field

Event Schedule:

  • 8:00-9:30 a.m. Registration
  • 8:15 a.m. Passport Stamping Begins
  • 9:30 a.m. Team T-shirts Parade & Forming the “P”
  • 9:45 a.m. Rally & National Anthem
  • 10:00 a.m. Ribbon Cutting and Walk Begins
  • 11:45 a.m. Passport Drawing

Click here for additional information

Click here to register as an individual, or as a team, and choose a fundraising goal

Also see Facebook event

#Move4PD

