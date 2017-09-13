Meatball Street Brawl 2

Join us on September 13th at the Moot Center, 292 High Street, Buffalo NY 14204 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM for an open, inviting, and different way of engaging with your city about what you want to see change and be better. Residents, Fruit Belt leaders, artists, planners, clergy, teachers, students, and businesses are all invited to join our Community Walk & Talk to engage in making a better Buffalo. Light food from local chefs and beverages will be provided.

WHY BETTER BLOCK?

The fundamental unit of culture, of group connection, is the block. Neighbors are bound by them. Neighborhoods delineated by them. Highway exits don’t define communities. Blocks do. Whether we’re conscious of it or not, the design of any block tells us whether or not we’re welcome there. Unfortunately, most blocks, the way they’re de facto designed, scream “move along.” People hunger for connection. Our instincts drive us to find reasons to get out of the car, to grab a coffee and stay, to take a seat in the fresh air, to talk, to linger.

We start by building small. And scaling up. And when we do, everything changes. The important thing is that we start. And the sooner, the better. When we design for community, simple things go a long way. So start already!

A better block makes better neighbors. And a better local economy. A better block is more local business. More time outdoors. More beauty, more life. More bicycles, more foot traffic. A better block is more friends, more laughter, more conversations. A better block is a beginning. It spreads. It compounds. It changes everything. Better cities start with better blocks.

BACKGROUND

AARP staff and volunteers across the country work with local leaders and organizations to enhance the quality of life for all people of all ages. Great communities take time to build and sustain, but “quick actions” can be the critical spark for longer-term progress.

That’s why, AARP created the nationwide AARP Community Challenge, which will fund projects to help build momentum. Buffalo was one of three cities selected as a recipient of this grant.

Buffalo’s project will focus on one block in the Fruit Belt neighborhood. The Fruit Belt is largely residential, and is clearly defined by its borders: to the west is the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus; to the south the Kensington Expressway; to the east is Jefferson Avenue, the main commercial corridor for Buffalo’s African American community; and to the north are City Honors High School and the Masten Avenue Armory. The project site is centrally located within the neighborhood, at the intersection of Carlton and Lemon streets. BURA Special Projects Manager, Brenda Durfee says, “The project’s key benefit is to inspire a collective reimagining and reinvention of a public space to assist in enhancing a livable community and maximizing shared value. This initiative will facilitate a creative use and support its ongoing evolution. It will produce quantifiable benefits for residents and assist with the goal of creating a heightened quality of life for aging in place by enhancing the environmental, physical and social aspects of the Fruit Belt. Age separation divides a society. This initiative will encourage intergenerational interactions to everyone’s benefit.”

PARTNERS

We are very excited to have three great, Fruit Belt community partners that wanted to assist with this project from the beginning!

Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency (BURA)

BURA is committed to fostering a collaborative environment with the community, through accountability of their practices, outreach and advocacy effort for transparency, and building and empowering of the City’s residents.

Their goal is quite simple: to become a resource and partner to City residents, other community development agencies, and staff in seeking results to the most pressing issues facing the Buffalo area. Their aim is also to develop partnerships that are mutually beneficial and promote social and economic change.