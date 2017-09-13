Last year’s Meatball Street Brawl was so successful, that organizers are now preparing to roll out part two. The event is a street battle between some of the area’s finest Italian restaurant chefs who make some of the region’s yummiest meatballs. And why not? There are chicken wing battles, and pierogi showdowns… and now there’s a throwdown dedicated to meatballs.
If you’re a fan of Italian cuisine, then you know that the meatball is the star of the show. By simply tasting a meatball at a restaurant, you can pretty much judge the rest of the operation.
The greatest thing about meatballs is, while they all might look similar, each meatball is very different. Some can carry some kick, while others rely on the meat blend, and then there’s the sauce, which ranges from meaty, to somewhat sweet, loaded with garlic, or splashed with wine.
Now it’s time to tell who has the best meatball around. The Meatball Street Brawl (street festival) will take place on Sunday September 17, at Osteria 166 in Downtown Buffalo.
May the best meatball win!
Meatball Street Brawl 2
11am to 5pm
The party goes until 5pm, but there is only a limited number of meatballs, so get there early to ensure that you get to try some of the deliciousness going around!
Osteria 166 | 166 Franklin Street | Buffalo NY