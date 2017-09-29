The highly anticipated film, Marshall, which was primarily shot in Buffalo, is scheduled to premiere at the North Park Theatre on Saturday, October 7.

WNED | WBFO and the Buffalo International Film Festival (BIFF) are bringing this special premiere to Buffalo. To get an idea for what’s in store, check out this explosive movie trailer below that features a number of WNY locations, including the Central Terminal. If you ever imagined what it would be like to live in the days of the operational Central Terminal, this film gives us an awesome perspective that is pretty mind blowing. Marshall brought the terminal back to life, if even for the purposes of filming.

The film also features Buffalo’s City Hall, Statler City, the Niagara Falls Library, Akron Falls County Park, the Orchard Park train depot and the former Michael J. Dillon Federal Courthouse, which were all made to represent a time period during Thurgood Marshall’s early career in Connecticut during the 1940s.

The “Marshall” premiere at North Park Theatre is slated to be a red carpet event, complete with a panel discussion. Producers Chris Bongirne and Jonathan Sanger will also offer some insight into the film, and will participate in a Q&A.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the screening beings at 8 p.m. Panel discussion and Q&A occur immediately after the screening. Event made possible by support from Independent Health.

“Marshall” premiere at North Park Theatre

North Park Theatre, 1428 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Saturday, October 7, 2017

Theatre Doors Open 7:30 p.m.

Screening begins 8:00 p.m.

Producers Chris Bongirne and Jonathan Sanger will be on hand following the film for Q & A.

MARSHALL is about a young Thurgood Marshall who battles through a career-defining case, years before becoming the first African American Supreme Court Justice. It features an all-star cast including Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshall, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens (Matthew from Downton Abbey), Sterling K. Brown, James Cromwell, Keesha Sharp, Jussie Smollett, Rozonda Thomas and Sophia Bush.

WNED | WBFO was home to the MARSHALL team during its time in Buffalo.

TICKET PRICES: $15 General Admission for movie screening

HOW TO ORDER TICKETS: Online at wned.org or via phone at 1-800-678-1873