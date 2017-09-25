Make-It, Take-It Workshops to Take Place at the Botanical Gardens this Fall

I love fairy gardens. Not that I’ve ever built one myself, but I see a lot of them on my daily walks around the city’s West Side. Norwood Avenue is a hotbed for fairy gardens. One particular block has four or five of the miniature settings. I suppose it’s because A) for the first time in years, there are a lot of young families with kids living on the street, and B) there are large trees with super wide tree trunks, which make for the perfect fairy garden settings. But fairy gardens are not just for youthful sprites, they are for anyone who loves imaginative gardening.

Throughout the fall, the Botanical Gardens is offering a series of crafty workshops that relate to plants and trees. The fairy garden workshop (back by popular demand) takes place on October 17, from 6pm to 8pm. This particular fairy garden workshop includes containers, soil and plants, to create an indoor fairy setting, but many of the trinkets, statuary, pre-made twig furniture (available for purchase) can be used for outdoor gardens as well. The cost for this workshop is $40 for Botanical Gardens’ members and $45 for the general public.

Another popular workshop is the Kokedama Hanging Garden class, which takes place on October 5, from 6pm to 8pm. Kokedama (aka moss ball gardening) is a fascinating craft that extends the gardening season year round. Instructor David Clark will show class participants how to create these whimsical garden creations by simply using mosses, a packed soil mixture and string. Attendees are asked to bring garden gloves, as this can get a little messy. It is also suggested to bring a small box to transport the Kokedama Hanging Garden safely home. The cost for this workshop is $45 for Botanical Gardens’ members and $50 for the general public.

Kokedama, or “moss ball gardening” is a Japanese hanging garden that originated from bonsai styles.

Next up, it’s time for a festive seasonal workshop. The Fresh Thanksgiving Arrangement workshop has become a popular class, because of its bountiful rewards. When the family sits down to the table, to celebrate the Thanksgiving season, they will be delighted to find a hand arranged autumnal floral centerpiece. Participants are asked to bring hand clippers, a pair of scissors, and a large box to transport the creation. This year, two workshops will be offered on November 21, one from 2pm to 4pm, and one from 6pm to 8pm. The cost for this workshop will be $35 for Botanical Gardens’ members and $40 for the general public. The Botanical Gardens will be closed November 20-23 to create some holiday magic, so this class will be held in the Administration Building next to the Botanical Gardens.

Space is limited for all three workshops and pre-registration is required. Go to www.buffalogardens.com or call 716.827.1584 ext. 292 for more information and to register.

