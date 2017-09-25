MaddTat2 & Liberty Hound’s End of Summer Luau

One might think that Buffalo is experiencing an endless summer at the moment. But, as we all know, this unreal summer-like weather will not stick around forever. In order to say goodbye to summer, and welcome fall, MaddTat2 and Liberty Hound are hosting an End of Summer Luau at Liberty Hound.
The event will feature live music (bands and DJs), drink specials, limbo, body painters, a pig roast, fire dancers, and hula performances. The island experience will also include artists, performers, tropical treats, professional dance acts, ice carving, craft vendors, and beach games for the kids.
Organizers of the End of Summer Luau are encouraging guests to arrive in beach attire, such as Hawaiian warrior princesses, and tacky tourists. Or beachwear will also cut it. Think of it as going to a luau!
- Fresh Water Four
- DJ MatKa
- Sexy Rock Band
- DJ Danny The Kid
- All Day D&B
Entertainers:
- Spun Out Fire (fire spinners performing all day )
- Tattoo Bikini Beach Models
- Spinners
- WNY live art gallery and vendors
- Amber Dextrous Hoops
- Temp skin art by Maddtat2
- MOD Dance Troop
- Mehandi Mahal Henna
Event MC: Mark Madden of MaddTat2
MaddTat2 & Liberty Hound’s End Of The Summer Luau @ U.S.S. Little Rock
Friday September 29, 2017
3pm to Midnight
Liberty Hound | Naval Park | 1 Naval Park Cove | Buffalo, New York 14207
Indoor/outdoor event
Parking: Liberty Hound is a short walk from the Metro Rail. There will only be limited event parking provided on a first-come basis. Carpooling, bikes and Uber are all strongly recommended.
Tickets:
Tickets may be purchased at 408 Amherst St at MADD INK for $15, online (also $15 each), or $20 at the door.
Tickets available now at www.Maddtat2.com and or Blazed And Diffused 3126 Main Street