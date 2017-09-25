MaddTat2 & Liberty Hound’s End of Summer Luau

One might think that Buffalo is experiencing an endless summer at the moment. But, as we all know, this unreal summer-like weather will not stick around forever. In order to say goodbye to summer, and welcome fall, MaddTat2 and Liberty Hound are hosting an End of Summer Luau at Liberty Hound.

The event will feature live music (bands and DJs), drink specials, limbo, body painters, a pig roast, fire dancers, and hula performances. The island experience will also include artists, performers, tropical treats, professional dance acts, ice carving, craft vendors, and beach games for the kids.

Organizers of the End of Summer Luau are encouraging guests to arrive in beach attire, such as Hawaiian warrior princesses, and tacky tourists. Or beachwear will also cut it. Think of it as going to a luau!

Musical Acts:

Fresh Water Four

DJ MatKa

DJ MatKa Sexy Rock Band

DJ Danny The Kid

All Day D&B

Entertainers:

Spun Out Fire (fire spinners performing all day )

Tattoo Bikini Beach Models

Spinners

WNY live art gallery and vendors

Amber Dextrous Hoops

Temp skin art by Maddtat2

MOD Dance Troop

Mehandi Mahal Henna

Event MC: Mark Madden of MaddTat2

MaddTat2 & Liberty Hound’s End Of The Summer Luau @ U.S.S. Little Rock

Friday September 29, 2017

3pm to Midnight

Liberty Hound | Naval Park | 1 Naval Park Cove | Buffalo, New York 14207

Indoor/outdoor event

Parking: Liberty Hound is a short walk from the Metro Rail. There will only be limited event parking provided on a first-come basis. Carpooling, bikes and Uber are all strongly recommended.

Tickets:

Tickets may be purchased at 408 Amherst St at MADD INK for $15, online (also $15 each), or $20 at the door.

Tickets available now at www.Maddtat2.com and or Blazed And Diffused 3126 Main Street