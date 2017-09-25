Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

MaddTat2 & Liberty Hound’s End of Summer Luau

1 Comment

One might think that Buffalo is experiencing an endless summer at the moment. But, as we all know, this unreal summer-like weather will not stick around forever. In order to say goodbye to summer, and welcome fall, MaddTat2 and Liberty Hound are hosting an End of Summer Luau at Liberty Hound.

The event will feature live music (bands and DJs), drink specials, limbo, body painters, a pig roast, fire dancers, and hula performances. The island experience will also include artists, performers, tropical treats, professional dance acts, ice carving, craft vendors, and beach games for the kids.

Organizers of the End of Summer Luau are encouraging guests to arrive in beach attire, such as Hawaiian warrior princesses, and tacky tourists. Or beachwear will also cut it. Think of it as going to a luau!

Musical Acts:

  • Fresh Water Four
  • DJ MatKa
  • Sexy Rock Band
  • DJ Danny The Kid
  • All Day D&B

Entertainers:

  • Spun Out Fire (fire spinners performing all day )
  • Tattoo Bikini Beach Models
  • Spinners
  • WNY live art gallery and vendors
  • Amber Dextrous Hoops
  • Temp skin art by Maddtat2
  • MOD Dance Troop
  • Mehandi Mahal Henna

Event MC: Mark Madden of MaddTat2

 

MaddTat2 & Liberty Hound’s End Of The Summer Luau @ U.S.S. Little Rock

Friday September 29, 2017

3pm to Midnight

Liberty Hound | Naval Park | 1 Naval Park Cove | Buffalo, New York 14207

Indoor/outdoor event

Parking: Liberty Hound is a short walk from the Metro Rail. There will only be limited event parking provided on a first-come basis. Carpooling, bikes and Uber are all strongly recommended.

Tickets:

Tickets may be purchased at 408 Amherst St at MADD INK for $15, online (also $15 each), or $20 at the door.

Tickets available now at www.Maddtat2.com and or Blazed And Diffused 3126 Main Street

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • UrbanLove

    I fear that the cool is seeping out of the Buffalo bag. It’s becoming one big Brosville.