Live Music, every Friday @ The Courtyard at Patina 250

It’s no secret that Patina 250 is one of the swankiest places around to eat and drink. But did you know that they officially opened their stunning patio in August? That’s right. And every Friday night The Courtyard at Patina 250 features live music, from some of the most talented musicians in the local business.
Along with live music, in a phenomenal courtyard setting, Patina 250 also serves up a lounge menu with small plates, flatbreads, draft beer, wine and cocktails.
“We’re taking al fresco dining to the next level with the Courtyard at Patina 250. Order your favorite bites to pair with a cocktail or glass of wine while enjoying the summer weather (while it lasts).” – Patina 250
Live Music on The Courtyard at Patina 250
Every Friday, while the nice weather lasts
Outdoor lounge is open daily beginning at 4 p.m.
Find out who’s playing by tuning into the Patina 250 Facebook page
Patina 250 | 250 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo NY
Lead image: Nelson Starr (piano, vocals) and Tim Mroz (upright bass) | Photos – Patina 250