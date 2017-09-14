Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Live Music, every Friday @ The Courtyard at Patina 250

0 Comments

It’s no secret that Patina 250 is one of the swankiest places around to eat and drink. But did you know that they officially opened their stunning patio in August? That’s right. And every Friday night The Courtyard at Patina 250 features live music, from some of the most talented musicians in the local business.

Along with live music, in a phenomenal courtyard setting, Patina 250 also serves up a lounge menu with small plates, flatbreads, draft beer, wine and cocktails.

“We’re taking al fresco dining to the next level with the Courtyard at Patina 250. Order your favorite bites to pair with a cocktail or glass of wine while enjoying the summer weather (while it lasts).” – Patina 250

Live Music on The Courtyard at Patina 250

Every Friday, while the nice weather lasts

Outdoor lounge is open daily beginning at 4 p.m. 

Find out who’s playing by tuning into the Patina 250 Facebook page

Patina 250 | 250 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo NY

Lead image: Nelson Starr (piano, vocals) and Tim Mroz (upright bass) | Photos – Patina 250

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments