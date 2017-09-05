It’s not often that one thinks about a distillery when deciding upon where to eat. But that’s about to change. That’s because Lait Cru Brasserie (located on Connecticut Street on the city’s West Side) will soon be opening a satellite location within Lockhouse Distillery.
On Tuesday, September 12 Lait Cru Brasserie and Lockhouse will be teaming up to operate the kitchen at the distillery. Jill Gedra Forster, owner of Lait Cru and Nickel City Cheese & Mercantile, is referring to the French restaurant’s second location as an “outpost” inside the distillery and bar, situated in Buffalo’s Historic Cobblestone District.
“I’ve been a fan of Lockhouse Distillery since their inception”, said Gedra Forster. “We’re excited to bring our concept downtown and introduce it to different and entirely new crowds.”
Once open the collaborative effort will feature over-the-bar-offerings that include sandwiches, salads, mac and cheese, cheese plates, and appetizers. Customers will find the culinary outpost open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30am to 10pm, and Sunday from 12pm to 8pm. There will also be extended hours during special events, such as Sabres games and concerts at Canalside. Gedra Forster also noted that food will be available for delivery via UberEATS, once the service is up and running – the Buffalo launch is scheduled for mid-September. Lait Cru Brasserie will also be the in-house caterer for Lockhouse special events.
Lait Cru at Lockhouse Distillery is set to open on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.
Lait Cru at Lockhouse Distillery | Lockhouse Distillery & Bar | 41 Columbia Street | Buffalo NY 14204 | Facebook