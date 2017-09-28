KeyBank donates $300K for seamless move between Children’s Hospitals

The new Oishei Children’s Hospital is set to open on the Medical Campus on November 10. In order to create a seamless transition, KeyBank has made a $300,000 donation to Kaleida Health to underwrite all non-labor costs associated with the move from the current Women & Children’s Hospital location.

When most people think about moving a hospital, they probably imagine building, and then closing, the physical structures. But what about moving the patients and the equipment? That presents an entirely different set of issues. When the actual move occurs, between 150 and 200 patients will need to be transported between the two facilities, which is a 1.2 mile distance. The equipment will have to be moved at the same time. That is no easy feat.

“KeyBank’s support for this historic move is just the latest example of its deep commitment to Western New York,” said Kaleida Health President and Chief Executive Officer, Jody L. Lomeo. “Thanks to their generosity, we will be able to give patients, families and caregivers an optimal experience on move day and help ensure the success of our transition to the new Oishei Children’s Hospital.”

Along with the funds, dozens of KeyBank employees will help to orchestrate the move. Food and comfort kits will also be provided throughout the course of the day.

“The upcoming move from Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo to the new Oishei Children’s Hospital will be a massive undertaking,” said Gary Quenneville, Regional Executive for KeyBank in Upstate New York. “KeyBank is very proud to support this landmark event which will usher in a new era of healthcare at one of the finest pediatric facilities in the nation.”

“We wanted to take the cost of the move off the table,” added Gary Crosby, President of the Board of Directors of the First Niagara Foundation, which KeyBank is partnering with for this donation. “There are upwards of 150 moms, children and infants involved in this extraordinary move that affects our entire community and their safety and comfort is all that matters.”

Lead image: One of a number of mock moves in preparation as the big day draws near – Oishei Children’s Hospital