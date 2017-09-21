KegWorks, Buffalo’s prolific beer supply online retailer, is having its inaugural Garage Sale. After closing its retail store to the public, to hyper-focus on its growing online sales, KegWorks realized that it needed a way to unload some of its merchandise, without reopening the retail outlet on Military Road.

A plan was hatched to host the first ever Garage Sale, where people could show up and browse the loads of beer-related items, priced to move. Some of the items are ‘scratch and dent’, while others are simply overstock or discontinued. This is an excellent opportunity to enhance your own home bar, or even find items for your professional bar. There’s also some home brewing supplies that you will want to get your hands on.

If you’re not familiar with this homegrown business you can learn more here. Once you see what they are all about, you will understand that there are going to be some awesome finds at this Garage Sale.

KegWorks Inaugural Garage Sale

1460 Military Road | Plenty of free parking.

Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 9am – Noon only. No early birds.

Cash preferred. Bring Your Truck or Van.

No Reasonable Offer Refused. All Sales Final.

Overstock Items & Scratch-N-Dent

Miscellaneous Stuff

Draft Beer Towers – slightly dinged

Draft Beer Faucets and Drip Trays

Beer Branded Ceiling Lights

Pallets of brand new glassware

Wooden wall mount wine bottle holders.

Brand new wooden bar stools, some still boxed.

Loads of Beer Pint Glasses (some from local breweries)

Lots of T-shirts, some from local breweries and distilleries.

Hockey Puck Bottle Openers

Buffalo Bills Items

Bundles of Labatt Beer Coasters

Lots of miscellaneous bar items and signs

Beer & Wine Kegerators

Wine Kegerators – Single Tap – 2 available – Brand New

Summit -All Stainless Steel Outdoor Kegerator. Single tap. Brand new.

Retail Store Fixtures

Retail Store Fixtures and Stands

Plastic Shopping Bags

Kraft Shopping Bags w/ Handles

Acrylic Store Shelf Tags

Acrylic magazine or brochure holders

Metal greeting card holders

Illuminated “open” window sign

Remote control LED window sign

Wood Display Barrels