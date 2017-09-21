KegWorks, Buffalo’s prolific beer supply online retailer, is having its inaugural Garage Sale. After closing its retail store to the public, to hyper-focus on its growing online sales, KegWorks realized that it needed a way to unload some of its merchandise, without reopening the retail outlet on Military Road.
A plan was hatched to host the first ever Garage Sale, where people could show up and browse the loads of beer-related items, priced to move. Some of the items are ‘scratch and dent’, while others are simply overstock or discontinued. This is an excellent opportunity to enhance your own home bar, or even find items for your professional bar. There’s also some home brewing supplies that you will want to get your hands on.
If you’re not familiar with this homegrown business you can learn more here. Once you see what they are all about, you will understand that there are going to be some awesome finds at this Garage Sale.
KegWorks Inaugural Garage Sale
1460 Military Road | Plenty of free parking.
Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 9am – Noon only. No early birds.
Cash preferred. Bring Your Truck or Van.
No Reasonable Offer Refused. All Sales Final.
Overstock Items & Scratch-N-Dent
Miscellaneous Stuff
Draft Beer Towers – slightly dinged
Draft Beer Faucets and Drip Trays
Beer Branded Ceiling Lights
Pallets of brand new glassware
Wooden wall mount wine bottle holders.
Brand new wooden bar stools, some still boxed.
Loads of Beer Pint Glasses (some from local breweries)
Lots of T-shirts, some from local breweries and distilleries.
Hockey Puck Bottle Openers
Buffalo Bills Items
Bundles of Labatt Beer Coasters
Lots of miscellaneous bar items and signs
Beer & Wine Kegerators
Wine Kegerators – Single Tap – 2 available – Brand New
Summit -All Stainless Steel Outdoor Kegerator. Single tap. Brand new.
Retail Store Fixtures
Retail Store Fixtures and Stands
Plastic Shopping Bags
Kraft Shopping Bags w/ Handles
Acrylic Store Shelf Tags
Acrylic magazine or brochure holders
Metal greeting card holders
Illuminated “open” window sign
Remote control LED window sign
Wood Display Barrels
Home Brewing Items
Homebrewing (Beer Making) Ingredients – Hops, Amlt and Yeast
FastRack Homebrew Beer Bottle Drying Racks
Cases of brand new empty beer bottles for home brewing.
Boxes of “Brew Your Own” Homebrewing Magazines
Carboys, Brew Kettles and Home Brewing Equipment & Accessories
More Stuff Still Being Added!