Kasita: The future of the Tiny House Movement

How big of a house does one really need? Typically, when someone is looking for a house, they are merely looking at what is available, not what is possible. We’ve talked about the Tiny House Movement before, but as of yet, in Buffalo, we haven’t seen anything become of it other than talk. A fairly small house is located at the corner of Bryant and Ashland. And developer Rocco Termini once talked about building a complex with tiny units, but that’s about it.

There’s one thing to be said for tiny house. There’s another thing to be said for tiny houses that can be stacked into rack systems, which combine to form modular buildings. That’s essentially what’s possible with the Kasita home – a house that was dreamed up by professor Jeff Wilson who wanted to create the ‘iPhone for housing’. The owner of the unit could literally have his or her pad picked up and moved to another rack system in another city, something akin to “vertical RV parks”.

While this type of living might not be for everyone, there are plenty of people who would appreciate a more compact lifestyle, including transient young people, military personnel, environmentalists, people who travel for a living, people who want to live closer to work and who can’t afford typically expensive urban living…

A total of 5000 hours of engineering went in completing the beta version. Kasita incorporates electrochromic glass panels that lighten and darken by use of an app, or according to the sun’s position in the sky (it’s dynamic glass). Altogether, the prototype Kasita is 208 square feet, with the potential for outdoor living space or common areas that people can share. The production version that Wilson is on the process of rolling out would be 320 square feet. Even at that size, the micro unit will be able to be transported by an 18-wheeler truck, according to Wilson.

The problem with tiny houses is the coding, the permitting and the land,” said Wilson. “And the land’s the most difficult issue to solve because the folks who usually have the land are not the folks that need affordable housing. So our model allows the folks that have the land to highly monetize that land while providing home ownership to someone.”

Ultimately, one of the greatest Kasita benefits is that of home ownership. According to Wilson, someone who typically rents a one bedroom apartment would be able to purchase a Kasita unit (in a rack environment). The cost would obviously be higher if someone was to purchase property and “install” one of these. The other option would be for property owners to “construct” these as rentals. The plan is to assemble thousands of Kasinas, which would keep the price down.

“So folks aren’t going to be flying around all the time in their Kasitas, but in 5 years let’s say you want to move your Kasita, we can pull you out of that rack, put you on an 18-wheeler truck and move you to another rack or put it in a backyard,” explained Wilson. “So you’re no longer bound to the land that you own your house on and we think that that’s the way that the world is moving.”

The Kasita is versatile. It can be placed high atop buildings, or it can occupy a small plot of land. As people start looking for less expensive places to live, they are not going to want to make too many sacrifices. The Kasita is nothing but upside for many people who want to live minimally, while still loving where they dwell.

 

  • Matt Gracie

    I’m old enough to remember when pre-fab, notionally mobile housing was still called “a trailer”.

    • armyof100clowns

      I as well.

      Nowadays it is generally accepted that a prefab is more true, uses less materials, and is more efficient than a home built on site. It’s interesting that our mindset adopted this perception since one of the celebrated American home types, the Craftsman, was an exclusively mail order home that arrived ready to erect from rough to finish and required very little on site modification to build.

      • BlackRockLifer

        Sears and Montgomery Ward also sold mail order homes, my uncle built a Sears home in 1963 “way out” in the Town of Amherst.

  • armyof100clowns

    The house at the corner of Bryant and Ashland is not “fairly small”, it is only 26 square feet larger than the upper range of a “typical” tiny house (500 square feet).

    I’m not pointing this out to be difficult, but rather to give credit where it is due. When this home was built in 2006 the tiny house movement was barely a blip on anyone’s radar (although it can argued the seeds of the “movement” go back as early as 1973). It was really after Katrina and in the aftermath of the subprime mortgage crisis/Great Recession (2007) that it entered the greater public’s awareness that living small was a socially acceptable and viable option.

    In my particular case, when my family and I were looking for “the right place” to buy, we reconsidered buying an empty lot and building a “tinier” house (about 1500 square feet) that fit our needs (there are four of us). This size would put us about 200 square feet below the average American single family home in 1975. We hoped, by making the place small, we could invest in finishes, technology, and build quality that would allow us to achieve as close as possible to a net-zero energy home.

    In the end, the amount of red tape and ridiculous hoops we had to jump through exceeded the time and energy I had to achieve this goal. We ended up buying a beautiful 1893 home that is the opposite of everything we had initially considered – large, leaky, and highly inefficient. I love this place, but occasionally wonder about “what could have been”.

  • Those are cute… but definitely not a forever home.

    • breckenridge

      I could see myself using one of these near an office in a big city to crash during the work week, and then commute out to a more spacious home in a rural locale for the weekend. Then again, a small nice studio apartment would do that as well. As an only home? No way.

  • BlackRockLifer

    The concept of building smaller homes is nothing new, many homes built in the early 1800’s ranged from 16 x 20 (320 sq ft) to 20 x 24 (480 sq ft). Many included a half story loft that in theory doubled the square footage. Most of these early homes have since disappeared due to demolition but many have been added on to and incorporated into large homes. I have seen examples here in Black Rock where the early structure is deeply embedded in a much later and larger home.
    There are also cottages here that were built from the 1840’s to the 1890’s that are fairly small by modern standards. Some are one story and some are a story and a half. These homes housed generations of families quite comfortably and efficiently. Many of these cottages are behind larger later homes and were used to house grandparents or other family members.
    This tiny house movement is great but it would be more practical to look at building “small” not tiny homes to house the great number of low income residents here in Buffalo. A 700 sq ft house would provide a decent living space and be very economical for utility costs and maintenance. I think there would be a market for smaller more efficient housing, not just for low income residents but for those just starting out and for senior citizens.

  • Alex Morris

    It will never be more than a fetish in a city like Buffalo. Land is too cheap. These typologies work when land values are high and/or when heating energy costs skyrocket. Until then, its a onesy-twosy proposition here for a few pioneers.