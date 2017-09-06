“Inland Sea Rum” release at Lakeward Spirits | Barrel Factory sets stage for new Craft Brewery

Lakeward Spirits is getting ready to release its newest spirit – “Inland Sea Rum”. This Thursday, rum lovers are invited to come down to the city’s largest craft distillery, to try out the newest release.

“Lakeward Spirits’ Inland Sea Rum begins with the finest molasses. Our unique yeast strain and solid-copper column still work together to create a smooth mouthfeel and spicy aroma – perfect in a mojito or served simply on-the-rocks,” says Adam Bystran, Head Distiller.

Inland Sea Rum joins the distillery’s signature all-grain “Grain Canyon Vodka” and “Evergreen Gin” to complete a trio of craft spirits available at the Tasting Room & Store, bar and lounge area, and new 2-level outdoor patio, with a separate four-season upstairs terrace.

Not only is the release of a craft rum an excellent reason to get out of the house, a trip to The Barrel Factory is a rewarding experience in and of itself. The owners of this newly-restored 114-year-old landmark factory are dedicated to sustainable building practices, which is a predominantly displayed throughout the facility.

“Renovations at The Barrel Factory have emphasized an extensive use of reclaimed wood and other materials, plus a keen eye toward sustainability!” says owner Steve Bystran. “Come sample Inland Sea Rum, along with Grain Canyon Vodka, Evergreen Gin, craft cocktails, local NYS craft beer, NYS wine and hard cider, and even Snowy Owl Kombucha.”

The Barrel Factory is also anticipating the opening of a new restaurant called Buffalo’s Best Cucina, which will serve up fare such as wood-fired pizzas, reubens, and salmon. A new craft brewery (name coming soon) is also scheduled to open. Head Brewer/CEO Karl Kolbe and Lexi Craine/COO are preparing to do business on the main floor of the building.

A new winery are also on the docket to open… stay tuned for all of these exciting new additions to The Barrel Factory.

Once all of the enterprises are up and operational, The Barrel Factory will be operating at full capacity.

“Inland Sea Rum” release at Lakeward Spirits

Thursday, September 7, 2017