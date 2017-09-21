Fall is in the air. And you know what goes hand in hand with fall, right? Yup, Leztoberfest! The inaugural Leztoberfest coincides with Ambush’s Five Year Anniversary. The festival is set to be held on Saturday, October 14 at Hamlin House Restaurant in Allentown.
Best Dressed Bavarian…
Incredibly, this the 60th Ambush takeover event since launching five years ago. That’s a heck of a lot of lesbian bar takeovers, and a lot of money being brought to the cash registers of participating establishments. Each of the Ambush events have taken place at a different location, which means that a ton of places have benefitted from the monthly event series.
The only LGBTQ Oktoberfest around!
Now, in order to celebrate another milestone, emcee Mistress J Kiss (inset) will be leading the troupe to the front door of The Hamlin House, where there will be a special showing by The Stripteasers, DJ KiKi and DJ Milk. So break out your lederhosen and your beer steins, and get ready to party Ambush style.
Oktoberfest themed appetizers, and drink specials. Leztoberfest is providing a portion of the proceeds to Compass House of Buffalo, providing safe shelter and services to Runaway and Homeless youth and teens.
Inaugural Leztoberfest!
Ambush 5 Year Anniversary
Saturday, October 14, 2017
6pm to Midnight
$5 cover at the door. 21 and up only.
Hamlin House Restaurant in Allentown | 432 Franklin Street | Buffalo BY