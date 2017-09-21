Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Inaugural Leztoberfest!

0 Comments

Fall is in the air. And you know what goes hand in hand with fall, right? Yup, Leztoberfest! The inaugural Leztoberfest coincides with Ambush’s Five Year Anniversary. The festival is set to be held on Saturday, October 14 at Hamlin House Restaurant in Allentown.

Best Dressed Bavarian…

Incredibly, this the 60th Ambush takeover event since launching five years ago. That’s a heck of a lot of lesbian bar takeovers, and a lot of money being brought to the cash registers of participating establishments. Each of the Ambush events have taken place at a different location, which means that a ton of places have benefitted from the monthly event series.

The only LGBTQ Oktoberfest around! 

Now, in order to celebrate another milestone, emcee Mistress J Kiss (inset) will be leading the troupe to the front door of The Hamlin House, where there will be a special showing by The Stripteasers, DJ KiKi and DJ Milk. So break out your lederhosen and your beer steins, and get ready to party Ambush style. 

Oktoberfest themed appetizers, and drink specials. Leztoberfest is providing a portion of the proceeds to Compass House of Buffalo, providing safe shelter and services to Runaway and Homeless youth and teens. 

Inaugural Leztoberfest!

Ambush 5 Year Anniversary

Saturday, October 14, 2017

6pm to Midnight

$5 cover at the door. 21 and up only.

Hamlin House Restaurant in Allentown | 432 Franklin Street | Buffalo BY

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments