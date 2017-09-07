Imagine: 50,000 Employee HQs in Region

One could dream. Amazon has announced plans for a new headquarters in North America that would employ as many as 50,000 workers. Dubbed “HQ2” it would be a full equal to their current headquarters in Seattle according to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Amazon expects to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow this second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs. Proposals for the coveted investment are due October 19.

According to an Amazon press release, in choosing the location for HQ2, Amazon has a preference for:

• Metropolitan areas with more than one million people

• A stable and business-friendly environment

• Urban or suburban locations with the potential to attract and retain strong technical talent

• Communities that think big and creatively when considering locations and real estate options

HQ2 could be, but does not have to be:

• An urban or downtown campus

• A similar layout to Amazon’s Seattle campus

• A development-prepped site

Amazon is encouraging states and communities to think creatively for viable real estate options, while not negatively affecting their preferred timeline.

Amazon HQ2 will be a complete headquarters for Amazon – not a satellite office. Amazon expects to hire new teams and executives in HQ2, and will also let existing senior leaders across the company decide whether to locate their teams in HQ1, HQ2 or both. The company expects that employees who are currently working in HQ1 can choose to continue working there, or they could have an opportunity to move if they would prefer to be located in HQ2.

Up to six million square feet of office space is envisioned:

With more than 380,000 employees worldwide, Amazon ranks #1 on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, #2 on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, #1 on The Harris Poll’s Corporate Reputation survey, and #2 on LinkedIn’s U.S. most desirable companies list.

Ready to submit a proposal?:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/browse.html/?node=17044620011