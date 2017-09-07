Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Imagine: 50,000 Employee HQs in Region

35 Comments

One could dream.  Amazon has announced plans for a new headquarters in North America that would employ as many as 50,000 workers.  Dubbed “HQ2” it would be a full equal to their current headquarters in Seattle according to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.  Amazon expects to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow this second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.  Proposals for the coveted investment are due October 19.

According to an Amazon press release, in choosing the location for HQ2, Amazon has a preference for:

• Metropolitan areas with more than one million people

• A stable and business-friendly environment

• Urban or suburban locations with the potential to attract and retain strong technical talent

• Communities that think big and creatively when considering locations and real estate options

HQ2 could be, but does not have to be:

• An urban or downtown campus

• A similar layout to Amazon’s Seattle campus

• A development-prepped site

Amazon is encouraging states and communities to think creatively for viable real estate options, while not negatively affecting their preferred timeline.

Amazon HQ2 will be a complete headquarters for Amazon – not a satellite office. Amazon expects to hire new teams and executives in HQ2, and will also let existing senior leaders across the company decide whether to locate their teams in HQ1, HQ2 or both. The company expects that employees who are currently working in HQ1 can choose to continue working there, or they could have an opportunity to move if they would prefer to be located in HQ2.

Up to six million square feet of office space is envisioned:

With more than 380,000 employees worldwide, Amazon ranks #1 on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, #2 on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, #1 on The Harris Poll’s Corporate Reputation survey, and #2 on LinkedIn’s U.S. most desirable companies list.

Ready to submit a proposal?:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/browse.html/?node=17044620011

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

  • Jordan Then

    An almost ludicrous pipe dream, but man would this be sweet.

    We should at least submit a response, keeping in mind that this is the metro area equivalent of playing powerball, with similar odds of winning.

  • J G

    I can only imagine.

  • UrbanLove

    “no extreme weather” is a criteria. We would be better to direct our efforts elsewhere.

    • J G

      Sorry I don’t see that listed.

    • benfranklin

      Snow storm looks less extreme than what I’ve been seeing on my tv.

    • We get no hurricanes, no mudslides, no wildfires.

      So there’s a little snow. That’s not extreme, that’s normal.

      • Bob

        “So there’s a little snow. That’s not extreme, that’s normal.”

        Umm…either you’ve never been to Buffalo or you’ve never been anywhere other than Buffalo.

        • eagercolin

          An extreme snow storm might disrupt business for a day or two, but that’s nothing to the kind of disruptions caused by the extreme weather events in other regions.

      • Healthnut

        You forgot earthquakes. Seattle is actually very vulnerable.

    • Healthnut

      If the Seattle workers can put up with more than six straight months of rain, drizzle, fog and clouds, they can put up with Buffalo.

  • RichardSmehlik

    that would be incredible for Buffalo

    As much as I hate to say it, Buffalo does not have the talent pool to fill 50,000 jobs needed with the required skill sets Amazon commands

    • Jordan Then

      Not today we don’t. However, there are a lot of expats that would flood back for those jobs. Proximity to Toronto, Pittsburgh, NYC, and Boston, combined with our low cost of living, might serve as a magnet for talent that is being priced out of those cities.

      Also, HQ2 won’t hit that many jobs for 15-20 years, so there is some time to build up to it.

      The only advantage I think Buffalo has here is that the Seneca One Building has over 1 million square feet of available office space that could be filled after a fairly short renovation process. Most cities don’t have a building of that size sitting around vacant.
      We are still the longest of long shots.

  • Won’t happen…

    Four Words: Buffalo Billion, Solar City

  • UrbanLove
    • Jordan Then

      Any cutlist with Provo, Utah on it is immediately suspect.

    • Mike Dombrowski

      I was listening to satelite radio on the way home and an analyst who covers Amazon was discussing this…and what he said goes against what this map shows. One thing he mentioned is they will look for a place where there is not a lot of other tech competition for employees (rules out Boston and a few others) AND he mentioned a place where all those employees would have a lower cost of living. Milwaukee, Kansas City, Indianapolis, and other ‘midwestern’ cities were listed as favorites.

    • Bob

      While DC does have fat tech incentives, it’s absurd to put it on the list considering Amazon’s size requirements/DC’s height limit. I could, however, easily see Northern Virginia as a very strong contender.

  • Mike Dombrowski

    I’m not saying this WON’T happen…but when the president has taken shots at your company on Twitter, and even hinted that it is hurting American job prospects….what is a great way to take that heat off? Announce you are going to spend Billions of dollars and hire 50,000 us workers.
    This may be farther off from happening, but just the ‘announcement’ may help.

    • Mike White

      Credible theory. Peel the onion layers back a bit… why would Amazon,
      one of the most ruthlessly efficient companies ever, all the sudden need
      to double their HQ employee count??

      Something smells rotten here. Having said that, Buffalo should bid, if only for the experience of playing with the big dogs.

      • eagercolin

        Amazon wants to be unfathomably large and powerful, and they’re well on their way. Those sort of plans stir up resistance, and one of the best ways to quell that is to make sure that everybody has a stake in their success. That’s one reason that defense spending is so decentralized.

  • Tim H

    You miss 100% of the shots that you never take

    But don’t shoot, just to shoot. Beyond the parameters outlined by Amazon, and the obvious ways our region can meet them, and beyond the Visit Buffalo Niagara marketing spin that we hear written in every single article written by a VBN sponsored journalist, what else could be creatively messaged to at least allow Amazon to consider our region?

    Once we’re on the radar, we would have an opportunity to surprise the site selection committee, so the question is, how do we get on the radar? What hasn’t been already said about the region? It snows a lot here, it rains a lot in Seattle. Weather isn’t a deal breaker. Why did Amazon select Seattle for an HQ originally, and why did they make the move downtown? What does Buffalo Niagara have that may be appealing to Amazon that they haven’t considered or included in their press release? What could we have that we don;t have now that might create interest?

    Why did this article name the 6 cities in this article, including Toronto and Pittsburgh, and not Buffalo? What makes these cities attractive?

    https://www.geekwire.com/2017/six-cities-amazon-consider-second-headquarters/

    The reason that Buffalo doesn’t get a lot of consideration from companies outside of our region is a general lack of awareness of what Buffalo has to offer (100,000 college students enrolled in WNY, proximity to the Canadian border and Toronto, existing infrastructure, low cost of living, especially when compared to Seattle, etc…). Unfortunately, there IS a national awareness of a few negative things about Buffalo (high NYS business taxes and high income income tax, snow storms and cold, rust belt, etc…). There are items that any pitch should address internally before making any advancement towards Amazon. There is a national awareness that the cost to do business in New York is significantly higher than the national average, and without a mitigating factor and some creative tax incentive (refer to Solar City Deal), Amazon HQ2 in Buffalo is a non starter.

    I’ve got a lot of thoughts on this, and would love to be part of the pitch, but it would need to be a world league pitch, and not the Buffalo dog and pony show that we’re used to giving. It would likely cost $3-5M, just to make a good pitch to Amazon. A few meetings, a Bills game in a suite, a few article forwards from the New York Times on how great Buffalo is, and dinner at Buffalo Chop House isn’t going to do the trick. Having witnessed a a presentation Charlotte made a few years back to a fortune 500 company much smaller than Amazon, for way fewer jobs, I know that the bar is high. Not unachievable, but high, and it will take a change in the way we do things, and a “yes we can” attitude” to even have a shot at this one, but….

    You miss every shot that you never take.

    • Bob

      “It would likely cost $3-5M, just to make a good pitch to Amazon.”

      It’d be a total Buffalo, silver bullet move to blow $3-5M trying to land a HQ that wouldn’t move here in a thousand years.

      Buffalo’s focus should be far, far lower. Like trying to convince Amazon that the area would be a good location for one of their hundreds of fulfillment centers. Those are usually ~1M sqft w/1000-1500 employees. THAT would make sense to aim for.

  • Tim H

    Would Amazon consider Buffalo if $3 Billion was on the table? $5 Billon? We gave Solar City $750M for 1,500 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs (3,000 total) which is $250,000 per job. At $250,000 per job (which is ridiculous, by the way), and 50,000 jobs that Amazon is promising, a similar deal to lure Amazon might equate to $12.5 Billion dollars. I would think that might be enough to at least intrigue Amazon to take a look at Buffalo, and I think betting on Amazon would be a significantly better investment than betting on Solar City.

    • Bludog

      It almost seems ridiculous not to throw the kitchen sink at them…All of the other billion stuff has added to minimal jobs…This would be a city makeover of jobs and change the city for 20 years and beyond

  • Bludog

    Buffalo Billion or the new Buffalo 5 Billion…If I were Cuomo and the State of New york I would pay for all of it and give them a free building to rest upon as well…Lease free for 20 years, and Buffalo 5 Billion straight to them….We are willing to pay for a football stadium, use the Buffalo billion phase 1 to create 1200 jobs…I think 50k jobs is worth red carpet, free everything…50k good paying jobs changes all of WNY and the State…

  • Frankie Li

    While almost impossible, it will probably require a perfect bid from Buffalo
    It is probably is important to know that New York City will probably also bid which may or may not complicate things (will NY state support two bids?)

    A perfect bid will probably involve
    – financial/political support from the state (incentives)
    – the backing of all higher education institutions in the region (UB, Niagara, Canisius) and probably out of the region too (U of Rochester, Canadian universities?)
    – the backing of all the fortune 500 companies/big corporations in the region
    – political support from surrounding regions (Rochester, Toronto)
    – basically the entire One Seneca Tower
    – expedited construction of the LRT expansion
    – basically hand over control of Niagara Falls Airport to Amazon for their logistical needs

    There are reasons why Buffalo have a slight chance
    – It seems like one reason Amazon is moving out of Seattle is the cost of living there. Buffalo’s low cost of living is a strength
    – The rust belt seems to be getting a new look over the last few years due to political and economic reasons
    – Will Amazon choose a dark horse city in order to deflect the image that it is a “evil corporation”?

    All in all, Buffalo should give it their best shot. What’s the worst than can happen?

  • Everything is Great

    I saw a UPS guy delivering a box with an Amazon marking on it to the Dunn Building yesterday. Not sure they can fit 500 people in their but it seems pretty obvious that’s where their moving.

  • Giovanni Centurione

    That would be HUGE!

  • harlan

    According to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle NY State is pitching Rochester to Amazon. IMO the ideal location to pitch to Amazon in the region is the STEM site near the Darien Lake exit of the I-90. Within a 45 minute drive of about 2 million people (potential workers)

    • Healthnut

      Batavia will be the hottest city in the Northeast.

      • eagercolin

        Thurman Thomas already thinks it is!

    • Frankie Li

      It seems like they are favoring site with inter modal forms of transportation. Trains, Bikes, Buses and Cars

  • Healthnut

    Salt Lake City.