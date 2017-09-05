Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

“I found a newspaper in my wall…”

Every few months, the Library (at the Buffalo History Museum) gets a call from a homeowner who is in the middle of a remodeling project. It usually goes like this: “I was tearing out my kitchen/bathroom/den and I found a page/section of Courier-Express/Buffalo Evening News from [date] in the wall/floor/ceiling. Does it have any value? Would you like to have it?”

The newspaper-in-the-wall discovery is surprisingly common. Perhaps it fell in through an opening the attic, a possibility in balloon-framed houses. Perhaps someone working on that wall left it there on purpose. Sometimes I wonder if there was a folk practice among tradesmen to leave a dated artifact behind to show when they had been there. But this is sheer speculation.

From the dates supplied by our callers, it seems that the newspaper-in-the-wall was most prevalent between the World Wars. A simple Google search on found a newspaper in the wall turned up stories from around the country of papers dated from the 1920s to the 1940s found during home remodeling projects.

So, let’s answer the top two questions from homeowners:

Does it have any value?

Probably only sentimental. IRS regulations prohibit museum employees from appraising (determining the market value) of private property. We suggest searching eBay to get a rough idea of values. For example, President Kennedy assassination newspapers in mint condition are listed on eBay from $5 to $100. In the end, an object is worth only what someone is willing to pay for it. Which leads to the second question:

Would you like to have it?

Thanks, but no. Newspapers stored in walls are rarely in good condition. They are likely to be incomplete, torn, brittle, discolored, moldy, mildewed, possibly even infested with insects. We cannot risk exposing museum collections or visitors to these hazards. You have our blessing to display, sell, or discard your newspaper-in-the-wall as you see fit.

Don’t get me wrong: libraries have been collecting newspapers pretty much since the invention of newspapers. We pro-actively purchase them on microfilm. It is stable, compact, sturdy, tamper-proof, and resistant to mold, mildew, and insects. No one can deface a page or tear a picture out of film.

Here at the Buffalo History Museum, we have over 200 years of Buffalo newspapers on about 6,500 rolls of microfilm. Our microfilm reader-printer machines make copies from the film for $.25/each. Plus, like most libraries, we lend our newspaper films via interlibrary loan to out-of-town researchers. Readers who wish to borrow film need to make arrangements with your local library, who will handle the request on your behalf. There may be nominal fees.

Have you found a newspaper in your wall? If so, please send us pictures and stories to add to this page! (Or post your discoveries in the comment section below) And if there are homeowners or tradespeople out there who ever stuffed a newspaper in the wall during a remodeling or construction project, please tell us about it.

Written by Cynthia Van Ness

Cynthia Van Ness

Cynthia has an Master of Library Science (MLS) degree from the University at Buffalo and a BA in art history from SUNY/Empire State College. After library school, she worked at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library for 13 years, half of were in the Grosvenor Room, the local history & genealogy collection, where she developed research and reference expertise in the people, places, things, and events Buffalo history. She was appointed Director of Library & Archives at The Buffalo History Museum in 2007. On her own time, she is the author of Victorian Buffalo (1999), Quotable Buffalo (2011), and the creator of BuffaloResearch.com, a guide to researching ancestors, buildings, and companies in Buffalo.

  • Ra Cha Cha

    Great topic! Here you go: I’ve been working on the mothballing/stabilization/rescue of a back cottage (“Meet my cottage – he’s a rescue”) and had to gut a room that had been damaged by fire years ago. I found some old newspaper from 1939 that apparently had been incorporated into a section of wall, perhaps as a way of keeping out drafts (it was still the Depression, after all). The paper has ads for 1937 and 1938 used cars, but the kicker is the notice advising people not to travel to Poland due to the outbreak of hostilities. That would have been especially important to a significant segment of Buffalo’s population in 1939.

    I don’t have a good picture of that notice specifically, because I’m still not sure how to extract the brittle newspaper from the chunk of wall I saved. But here’s a picture of the chunk of wall, for what it’s worth.

    It raises the question of how to preserve and perhaps frame portions of brittle old newspaper without damaging them. It might be fun to display, framed, in the rehabbed cottage someday. But in its condition, I’m almost afraid to touch the newspaper. So there it still sits, ensconced in its chunk of wall. Any suggestions?
    .
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e82d899dd88e1fb2fe72f00ba7297a2b26a5b23a986a56e509b7d3be6d29e51c.jpg

  • Flyguy2pt0

    I wonder if efforts are underway to digitize the microfilm files? Larger audience from greater distances can access if so.

  • Buffalo Wing Wear

    Back in the 1970s, my parents were remodeling an upstairs flat on the east side of Buffalo. When they replaced one wall, there was a playboy magazine, from the 1920s, and a women’s lace up boot. It was only one wall they replaced in the kitchen, so I often wonder what was behind the other walls. The house is still standing so maybe it might be worth knocking a few other walls to see what is there. Too bad no one kept that magazine and boot. 🙁