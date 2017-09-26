On Thursday, September 28, Slow Roll Buffalo will be hosting a very special ride that will help raise funds for the hurricane relief effort in Puerto Rico. Slow Roll participants will be collecting money, supplies, batteries, candles, flashlights, and personal products, to donate to those affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria. The details of the event are just starting to circulate among cyclists and relief effort activists.

“We’re figuring it out on the fly, moving fast as this is urgent,” said Slow Roll co-organizer Seamus Gallivan. “We’re calling on cyclists with trailers to join the ride, and for people to post to the event page where they are and what they have to donate and we’ll pick it up along the ride. All while overall spreading the word that Olivencia & Belle Centers are donation drop-off locations. These centers are hubs for Buffalo’s Puerto Rican community that’s rallying for their homeland – we’re answering a call for help from regular Slow Roller and co-founder of the Urban Bike Riders club Maritza Vega (lead image), who’s also Vice President of the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY. Come ride with us to Puchos, or let us know where you’ll be with donations and we’ll collect as we ride through your street.”

This is an inventive and thoughtful effort on the behalf of Slow Rollers. Be sure to look around the house for supplies that could be of use to those in desperate need.

Hurricane Bike Relief

Thursday, September 28, 2017

6pm to 9pm

Ride embarks from Puchos Social Club – 261 Swan Street. Route is TBD. The ride will go through nearby Puerto Rican neighborhoods, while also responding to calls to pickup donations.

Stay tuned to Facebook event

Lead image: Maritza Vega out in front during yesterday’s Slow Roll event. Photo by Clay Davies