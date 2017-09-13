Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

How is Buffalo’s House Market Performing?

5 Comments

Home values in Buffalo have been appreciating greatly over the last few years. According to HSH.com’s home price recovery index*, Buffalo is one of 10 metro areas in the U.S. where home values have recovered the most. One might say that Buffalo never hit the boom when other cities such as Boston and Chicago were climbing, but at the same time, the city’s home values have been performing quite well as of late.

In the second quarter of 2017, home prices in the Buffalo metro are now 32.83 percent above their mid-2000s “boom-era” values, ranking No.9 out of a list of the 100 largest metropolitan areas.

To see where the Buffalo area ranks in terms of home price recovery, see the full list of 100 metro areas here.

*HSH.com’s “Home price recovery index” uses the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) Home Price Index as a basis to determine which housing markets have fully recovered (or more) and which still lag behind the housing recovery. Readers interested in seeing how market gyrations have affected their home’s value while they’ve owned it should plug their numbers into HSH.com‘s “Home Value Estimator” to track gains or losses over that time.

  • Matthew Ricchiazzi

  • mightyNiagara

    rediculous.
    cant buy homes in places where you want to buy homes cause people don’t have enough cash for those low listed homes or they’re waaaaaay to expensively listed.

    and the homes that are affordable by people who don’t have the money to purchase where they want are in places that people do not necessarily want to live, in part because there’s no attention to those areas for redevelopment

    • Matt Gracie

      Your point is that it’s more expensive to buy a house in more desirable neighborhoods? I think that’s a pretty universal rule.

    • distas

      Supply and demand, its a good thing.

  • Louis Tully

    There’s a vacant lot on my street listed for $230k. Nutso.