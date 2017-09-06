Hoppy Hour at The Terrace to benefit Red Cross Hurricane Relief Effort

On Thursday September 7, “Hoppy Hour” at The Terrace at Delaware Park will be partially dedicated to raising relief funds for the Red Cross and its Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas. The event is sponsored Billy Miller Law, and features Collective Arts Brewing (Hamilton, Ontario). Guests to the fundraiser are asked to donate $5 at the door. Partial proceeds will also be donated to the Red Cross.

Guests to the event/fundraiser will enjoy Texas Style BBQ fare and live music by Zack Ward (on the patio). “Our weekly Hoppy Hour series has raised money for lots of local organizations but when we get a chance to help out other cities that have suffered from a natural disaster it’s particularly rewarding” says Jason Davidson proprietor of the Terrace.

Matt Johnston and Bob Russell founded Collective Arts Brewing on two beliefs: The first that creativity fosters creativity. And the second, that creativity yields delicious pints.

Collective Arts Brewing brings together the art of brewing with… artists. You may have seen some of their canned beers at various locations around town. The unmistakable cans feature the artwork of artists, musicians and filmmakers.

Singer/songwriter Zak Ward was featured on Buffalo Rising back in 2015. His wide range of music talents will make for a very enjoyable evening dedicated to your listening pleasure.

In the end, it’s all for a good cause – come and enjoy yourself, and help out those who have been afflicted by this natural disaster.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by what is being called the worst flooding disaster in U.S. history. The American Red Cross has more than 2,000 disaster workers are on the ground, and more than 600 are on the way. We are sincerely grateful for organizations like The Terrace at Delaware who support us. Through the generosity of donors, we are able to coordinate emergency relief efforts and get help to people as quickly as possible. Thank you for supporting the people affected by Hurricane Harvey through “Hoppy Hour”.” – American Red Cross

Marcy Casino 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo NY 14222

6-10pm

Thursday, September 7 , 2017

See Facebook event