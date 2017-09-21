Hope House Project Moving Forward

A plan to convert a vacant East Side school into a multi-use facility are advancing. Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center is proposing to redevelop the former School #57 at 243 Sears Street for its offices, 28 apartments, community rooms, public pantry, and a restaurant. The project, design by Flynn Battaglia and in the works since 2012, is moving forward after obtaining funding. Since previous approvals have expired, the Planning Board will take another look at the project at its Monday meeting.
Details from the Project Application:
This project will consist of the conversion of the former primary school into 28 apartment units of various sizes, supportive service offices, and community outreach programs. The program will also include a commercial kitchen and dining area in the lower level that will be utilized to provide meals for residents at breakfast and lunch. The kitchen will then operate as a restaurant, open to the public in the evening.
This project was started in 2012 to begin the process to receive the necessary funding for construction. In 2017, the project received funding awards from multiple State and City agencies, which include Division of Housing and Community Renewal, Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, and Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency.