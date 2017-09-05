Hatchets & Hops News | Local Beers and Fall Leagues

It’s been just about a year since Hatchets & Hops opened in Downtown Buffalo, as the New York’s first axe (hatchet) throwing venue (see back story). At the time, owners Dustin Snyder and Andrew Piechowicz had installed a beer tap system, but had not been approved to sling brews. Actually, that’s sort of what they expected. Phase 1: Throw hatchets. Phase 2: Sling beers.

For close to a year, hatchet-throwing has become quite popular at 505 Main Street. Now, finally, Phase 2 is in action, which is great because it’s a bit tough to have a place called Hatchets & Hops, without the “hops”. Since the arrival of the “hops” (aka the beer), the place has been in full swing. Not only are bartenders serving up a variety of brews, the staff is in the midst of setting up fall hatchet-throwing leagues. According to site manager, Katey Syracuse, leagues and upcoming special events are as follows:

Team Leagues: Bond with friends and family as you compete as a team of three in New York’s first team based axe throwing league. The team league runs every Tuesday beginning September 5, and running until October 25th.

Individual Leagues: Our classic league is back for the fall! Join with friends or make new ones; either way, you’re in good company here. Our Individual league runs every Wednesday night from September 6th until October 26th.

Open House: We’ll be hosting two open houses, (Oct 16th and 19th) for people to come in, check out the space, have a few drinks and learn more about Hatchets and Hops. We will have instructors in the bays, demonstrating the correct form and techniques, as well as drink specials, discount codes, and a gift card raffle. The open house will run from 6:00pm-8:00pm on both nights.

Halloween: Join us for our favorite event of the year – Halloween! On October 26th, 27th, and 28th. During these events, guests are encouraged to dress in their best zombie fighting gear, as they have to “axe” zombies to survive the night. Their guide will take them through a boot camp, which will teach the everything they’ll need to know about how to keep their team alive. Can’t axe the zombie? Better hope the medic can get to you before you become infected!

Night before Thanksgiving: We will be open for our regular 5:30-7:30 and 8:00-10:00pm events.

New Year’s: We will be open for regular events, all of which include a special champagne toast to ring in the New Year – logger style.

All the details about pricing and times are on the hatchetsandhops.com/events website.

Ok, “axe” wielding Buffalonians, it’s time to get up to speed with one of the funnest activities around. Once you throw a hatchet, you’re pretty much hooked. Heck, it might not be long before you’ve got a hatchet in each hand, throwing at dual targets. But let’s start off slowly, with a single hatchet and a Big Ditch Fall Black, or maybe a 42North Farmhouse Sour? There’s also wine for the more refined hatchet thrower in your group. Now, how about paying this place a visit? You don’t even need to throw a hatchet – everyone is welcome to stop in for a brew (or a wine or a cream soda) to watch the action. Before long you will be hankering to get into one of the hatchet throwing pits… it’s just too darn tempting!

Hatchets & Hops | 505 Main Street | Buffalo NY 14203 | (716) 424-0507 | Facebook | #throwaparty | @hatchetsandhops