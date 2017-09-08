Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Halloween Costume Drive hosted by Assemblyman Sean Ryan

1 Comment

New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan announced today that he is sponsoring a “Halloween Costume Drive” to help all WNY families “experience a fun, family-friendly Halloween.”

From now until October 6th, donations of new or gently used Halloween costumes and accessories can be brought to locations throughout Buffalo, Lackawanna, and Hamburg, NY.  All items are to be generously cleaned by Colvin Cleaners, and distributed to families in need by Catholic Charities of Buffalo until Halloween on October 31st, 2017.

Items That Will Be Accepted:

  • halloween costumes of every size
  • wigs
  • accessories
  • masks
  • face paint (must be new/unopened)

Donation Locations:

  • Assemblyman Ryan’s District Office, 65 Grant Street Buffalo
  • Crane Library, 633 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo
  • SPoT Coffee, 765 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo
  • PUSH Buffalo, 271 Grant Street Buffalo
  • YWCA, 1005 Grant Street #C Buffalo
  • Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road Lackawanna
  • Willie Cotton Center, 52 Gates Avenue Lackawanna
  • Hamburg Youth Center, 200 Prospect Avenue Hamburg
  • Hamburg Public Library, 102 South Buffalo Street Hamburg
  • Hamburg Town Hall, 6100 South Park Avenue Hamburg
Photo by WikiMedia Commons.

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Jim

    All costumes need to be basically the same and adhere to strict design standards that are not too interesting or out of character with what kids would have worn in 1901.