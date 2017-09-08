Halloween Costume Drive hosted by Assemblyman Sean Ryan

New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan announced today that he is sponsoring a “Halloween Costume Drive” to help all WNY families “experience a fun, family-friendly Halloween.”
From now until October 6th, donations of new or gently used Halloween costumes and accessories can be brought to locations throughout Buffalo, Lackawanna, and Hamburg, NY. All items are to be generously cleaned by Colvin Cleaners, and distributed to families in need by Catholic Charities of Buffalo until Halloween on October 31st, 2017.
Items That Will Be Accepted:
- halloween costumes of every size
- wigs
- accessories
- masks
- face paint (must be new/unopened)
Donation Locations:
- Assemblyman Ryan’s District Office, 65 Grant Street Buffalo
- Crane Library, 633 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo
- SPoT Coffee, 765 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo
- PUSH Buffalo, 271 Grant Street Buffalo
- YWCA, 1005 Grant Street #C Buffalo
- Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road Lackawanna
- Willie Cotton Center, 52 Gates Avenue Lackawanna
- Hamburg Youth Center, 200 Prospect Avenue Hamburg
- Hamburg Public Library, 102 South Buffalo Street Hamburg
- Hamburg Town Hall, 6100 South Park Avenue Hamburg