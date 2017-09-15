Graphic Controls to add 43 Jobs

Graphic Controls, a global manufacturer of data recording supplies, recently acquired and relocated the company Vermed from Vermont to Buffalo. The move and official grand opening today ensures the retention of 299 jobs at its 240,000 sq.ft. 400 Exchange Street location and the creation of 43 new jobs over the next three years.

“This is yet another example of how New York’s investments in the resurgence of Buffalo have helped transformed the Queen City into the place for 21st century businesses to establish roots, grow and expand,” Governor Cuomo said. “With this investment and expansion, Graphic Controls’ many locations and assets will thrive, and we look forward to the company’s success as Western New York’s manufacturing sector continues to grow for years to come.”

Prior to the relocation, Vermed was primarily engaged in the manufacturing of disposable ECG/EKG electrodes used in hospitals across North America and Graphic Controls was considering moving to sites in Idaho or the Dominican Republic that it owns. In order to encourage Graphic Controls to grow its business in Western New York, Empire State Development is providing the company with $500,000 in performance-based Excelsior tax credits in return for job creation commitments. Graphic Controls also currently receives more than 1.1 megawatts of low-cost hydropower and ReCharge NY power from the New York Power Authority in return for its commitment to retain its existing jobs and invest more than $7.1 million in capital spending.

Graphic Controls has invested $995,000 for reconfiguration and build-out of existing space to add machinery, equipment, employees and distribution in Buffalo. The jobs that will be created in Buffalo will mostly be manufacturing and manufacturing support jobs.

“We are pleased with our decision and grateful to Empire State Development for its support that has helped make this choice possible,” said Graphic Controls CEO, Sam Heleba.

“The relocation of an out-of-state medical manufacturer to Buffalo demonstrates the economic opportunities that exist in Upstate New York,” said Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Howard Zemsky. “New York State is actively incentivizing growth and the result is companies like Graphic Controls choosing to expand its operations and create good-paying jobs in Western New York.”